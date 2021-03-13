  • Oops!
Merced woman arrested for DUI crash that left 17-year-old daughter dead

A Merced woman is behind bars after she was involved in a DUI crash that left her daughter dead.

Video Transcript

JESSICA HARRINGTON: West Sandy Mush Road south of Merced is a long straightaway filled with farmland on both sides. It's also where the California Highway Patrol says a deadly crash happened Thursday night.

ERIC ZUNIGA: If you were basically-- played by the rules, everybody would have made it home that day.

JESSICA HARRINGTON: The CHP says just before eight PM officers responded to a rollover crash on West Sandy Mush Road just west of Combs Road. Officers say the driver, 40-year-old Judith Nava, was speeding and was under the influence of alcohol.

ERIC ZUNIGA: Basically, for whatever reason, she went off to the right shoulder, lost control, and rolled several times.

JESSICA HARRINGTON: Her 22-year-old son was in the back seat, and 17-year-old daughter was in the front seat. The 17-year-old wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. Officials said the vehicle came to a rest on its roof, on top of the 17-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

ERIC ZUNIGA: There's three factors in this collision that could have been avoided. Obviously speed, drinking, and also not wearing a seatbelt.

JESSICA HARRINGTON: Officials say the 22-year-old man and Nava only had minor injuries. Nava was taken to the hospital, and once released was booked into jail for manslaughter, DUI causing great bodily injury, and driving without a license. Officials say this is a reminder to all drivers to think about your choices before getting behind the wheel.

ERIC ZUNIGA: That's one thing that we constantly see as officers or first responders. Just a small little negligence that basically impacts not only themselves but a whole family community.

JESSICA HARRINGTON: The California Highway Patrol will be submitting the case to the district attorney's office. In the meantime Judith Nava remains behind bars on more than $160,000 bail. In Atwater, Jessica Harrington, "ABC 30 Action News."

