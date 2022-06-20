Mercedes-AMG Elevates the G-Wagen (Literally) for Your Off-Roading Pleasure

Even after 40-plus years, Mercedes-Benz is still finding ways to make the G-Wagen more potent.

The German marque has just unveiled a new beefed-up take on the powerful AMG G63. Officially known as the 2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4² (or 4×4 Squared), the luxury SUV is designed to make mincemeat of any terrain by adding higher ground clearance to its solid powertrain.

More from Robb Report

The menacing green monster follows in the footsteps of the first 4×4 Squared, which was based on a G550 and released back in 2015. Once again, Mercedes has completely overhauled the standard model’s design in order to increase the four-wheeler’s off-road capability.

The cabin features a 12.3-inch digital display. - Credit: Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG

Under the hood, the 4×4 Squared is fitted with the G63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and the same 9-speed automatic transmission. Like the original, it’s capable of churning out 585 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque. Where it differs, though, is the ride height.

The 4×4 Squared is equipped with front and rear portal axles (with independent suspension) that give a ground clearance of 13.8 inches. That’s 4.3 inches more than the standard G63. This means the off-roader is capable of climbing a 45-degree grade and can wade water at levels of up to about 35.8 inches. The regular G63, meanwhile, can climb 27-degree slopes and take to water 27.5 inches deep.

What’s more, the extra height allows for the fitment of larger wheels and tires. As standard, 22-inch machined alloy wheels will be equipped, along with fat off-road tires for plenty of grip.

The SUV sports 22-inch machined alloy wheels shod in off-road tires. - Credit: Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG

In terms of looks, this particular example is finished in a “Green Hell Mago” named after the Nürburgring, but there are some 40 other hues to pick from if that’s not your vibe. Elsewhere, the model is distinguished by a unique spoiler above the windscreen with LED driving lights, a new spare wheel carrier with 4×4² lettering and various carbon-fiber accents. You can also opt for a roof rack with a rear ladder.

Story continues

Inside, the cabin has diamond-quilted Nappa leather seats, carbon trim and extended ambient lighting that goes into the air vents. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital display with a unique start-up screen and rear-view mirror.

Mercedes hasn’t revealed pricing details or production numbers. The marque did say, however, that the G63 4×4² will be available for a limited period of time. Stay tuned.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.