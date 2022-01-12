Mercedes AMG SLS Coupe Comes From The Tenenbaum Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This incredible car is the pinnacle of German performance and you could soon be its new owner!

Mercedes is one of the world's greatest German producers of European sports cars ever to hit the warm asphalt of a racing track. This is because of their incredible dominating stature, high horsepower engines, and over a century of constant automotive innovation and technological advancement. Of course, the brand has always had a pension for going fast on the track, but that is far from the only environment these cars thrive. Instead, the real deal for the Mercedes Benz and, more specifically, AMG, brand is their vast lineup of luxurious roadsters and road-going coupes whose reputation for providing tons of fast fun on the street far exceeds anything that the competition could hope for. This particular car is the perfect example of that as it is essentially the most instantly recognizable and iconic car in the modern Mercedes collection. So what is it that makes this vehicle such an extraordinary poster child for Mercedes supercar design?

Under the hood of this sleek 2011 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG coupe is a massive 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of producing 563 horsepower and 479 ft/lbs of torque. This is an insane figure for a car that weighs just 3,500 lbs, especially when you consider the insane luxury and comfort you get with a car like this. All of that power is transferred through a seven-speed paddle-shifted transmission which helps the vehicle achieve a 0-60 mph of just 3.7 seconds. Acceleration is certainly not the only thing that this car is good for, as it also sports an incredible top speed of 197 mph which was a top-tier figure in 2011.

The interior consists of a stunning red leather and black leather color scheme, which has recently become a popular color combo for today's modern car enthusiast. They say that black is mystery and red is passion. You couldn't possibly describe this interior design better as it puts the driver in the perfect mindset for some aggressive racing. Of course, many enthusiasts have already lined up for their chance at owning this incredible car, so if you want to get your hands on it, you had better hurry before someone else takes advantage of the opportunity.

