Mercedes-Benz 300SL Is One Of The World’s Most Renowned Favorites

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As a European sports car importer in the 1950s, Max Hoffmann used his influence to refine European sports cars into the legends they are known as today. One of his most notable accomplishments came in the form of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL “Gullwing,” the result of which evolved to create the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.

This masterpiece of automotive history all started with the 1952 Le Mans W194 competition coupe's rigid and lightweight tubular space-frame chassis, modified of course to accept traditional style swing-open doors. Under the hood is a M198 3.0-liter straight-6 that utilizes a unique direct fuel-injection system to produce 225-horsepower to the car’s rear wheels.

For the sake of style, the engine was canted at a 45-degree angle which allowed it to fit under the car's sleek hood. According to Road & Track, the 300SL was capable of a 7.4-second 0-60 sprint and a top-speed of 140-mph. A fully-independent suspension delivered smooth handling capabilities and a lower center of gravity. All of these features and capabilities immediately demanded attention from enthusiasts making the roadster one of the most renowned sports cars in the world.

Today, PCarMarket is offering enthusiasts the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of these legendary roadsters. This 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster from the Newport Car Museum is stunningly finished in Schwartz Black paint over a red interior with a matching soft top. According to the owner, the car was the recipient of a fitting restoration prior to their acquisition. In case you need more than a prime example of one of the most iconic sports cars ever, included with this 300SL is a hard top and an original mirror. For more information on this 1 of 1,858 roadster, visit the ad here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.