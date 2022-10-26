Mercedes-Benz becomes latest company to exit Russia

Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·1 min read
The Mercedes-Benz emblem seen in front of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow.
The Mercedes-Benz emblem seen in front of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

As the invasion of Ukraine nears its ninth month, Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday became the latest Western company to complete its exodus from Russia.

A spokesperson for the German auto manufacturer told CBS News the company intended "to withdraw from the Russian market and to sell its shares in its subsidiaries to a local investor." The statement added, "Mercedes-Benz has already suspended the export of passenger cars and vans to Russia as well as the local manufacturing in Russia at the beginning of the year."

Forbes reported that the local investor in question was Avtodom, a chain of Russian car dealerships. The amount of the deal was not disclosed, nor were Avtodom's intentions with the brand.

While Mercedes-Benz stopped manufacturing in Russia this past March following the war's outbreak, it remained one of the few automakers to continue selling in the country. Data from the Association of European Business said the company sold 9,558 vehicles in Russia from January to September.

However, the company finally joined the long list of Western brands that have shunned Russia, including the majority of the world's large car manufacturers. Among these companies were Nissan and Toyota, along with numerous other non-car-related conglomerates.

Mercedes-Benz's announcement came the same day that American Ford Motor Company also completed its exit from Russia. In a press release, Ford said it had sold its remaining Russian ventures, a move that "[followed] the full suspension of all operations in Russia, including manufacturing, supply of parts, IT, and engineering support, in March this year."

You may also like

Climate activists arrested after throwing mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Adidas drops Kanye West days after he said 'Adidas can't drop me' for antisemitic comments

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Wages, not yen, key to when Japan shifts away from ultra low rates

    Solid wage growth, not a spiralling yen, is likely to be the trigger that drives the Bank of Japan away from its ultra-low interest rates as the policymakers cling stubbornly to hopes a tight job market will eventually revive consumer demand. With Japan's economy still weak, the BOJ is not expected to raise interest rates in the near-term, even if that means more downward pressure on the yen, which has plunged to 32-year lows against the dollar and inflated import costs for businesses. But the focus could shift to the BOJ's controversial bond yield cap toward April next year, say four sources familiar with the central bank's thinking, when companies and labour unions set next year's wages that will reflect the rise in inflation in 2022.

  • Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

    Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

  • NFL most expensive stadium list includes SoFi in LA and AT&T in Dallas

    The Rams, Raiders and Cowboys spent a lot for new NFL stadiums. Here are the most expensive football stadiums as the Bears and Titans eye a new home.

  • Meloni backs Ukraine, rejects fascism in speech

    STORY: Italy's first-ever woman prime minister Giorgia Meloni vowed on Tuesday (October 25) to steer the country through some of its toughest times since World War Two. In a wide-ranging maiden speech to parliament, she also promised support for Ukraine, NATO, and the European Union. Meloni said Italy would continue to support Western sanctions against Russia, regardless of a squeeze on gas imports from Moscow. "Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail with future energy increases even greater than those we have seen in recent months." Meloni leads the far-right, nationalist party the Brothers of Italy. They swept to victory last month as part of a coalition with the League, an anti-immigrant party, and Forza Italia -- led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni said the coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to fascism and discrimination, despite her own party’s far-right roots. And former close ties between Moscow and both Berlusconi and the League’s Matteo Salvini have raised concerns over the government’s foreign policy. In her speech, Meloni said she has never felt any closeness to anti-democratic regimes -- including fascism. And that Italian racial laws during World War Two were the lowest point in the country's history.At home, Meloni said her government would offer financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis - adding that the economy could sink into a recession in 2023. She warned that the high cost of that support meant her administration might have to delay some of its more costly election promises.

  • UN steps up satellite tracking of damage to Ukraine culture

    The United Nations' cultural and satellite agencies have joined forces to more systematically track the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s architecture, art, historic buildings and other cultural heritage, and have compiled an initial list of more than 200 sites that have been damaged or destroyed. Geneva-based UNOSAT and UNESCO, the Paris-based educational, scientific and cultural agency, announced Wednesday that they are finalizing a database of cultural sites that compares “before and after” images bought from private-sector satellite companies. “It’s important for us to document the damage, but also to make sure we have the information available before the recovery,” said Krista Pikkat, who heads the culture and emergencies department at UNESCO.

  • Ford reins in hopes for self-driving cars as Argo AI shuts down

    Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported third-quarter results that beat expectations, but forecast full-year adjusted profit at the low end of its expectations.

  • Judge dismisses suit alleging TikTok ‘blackout challenge’ caused girl’s death

    Judge dismisses suit alleging TikTok's ‘blackout challenge’ caused girl’s death.

  • Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work

    U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said this week that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don't understand they need to work. Tuberville, 68, made the remarks while discussing the national worker shortage during a speech to business groups in south Alabama. “What’s happening in our country right now, we’re getting too many takers in our country,” Tuberville said Tuesday, according to Al.com.

  • Five things to know about Putin’s increasing reliance on Iran

    The White House on Wednesday warned that deepening ties between Russia and Iran are moving beyond weapons sales toward collaboration on violently suppressing dissent, signaling that the U.S. is watching the new phase of relations between Tehran and Moscow. It’s also a show of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potentially increasing reliance on Iran as he…

  • Kremlin announces that Putin conducted exercises for a massive nuclear strike

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 15:01 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have conducted "exercises for a massive nuclear strike by strategic nuclear forces.

  • Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

    Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks by Russian forces in two eastern towns while those at the southern front are poised to battle for the strategic Kherson region, which Russia appears to be reinforcing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Wednesday evening video address that there would be good news from the front but he gave no details. He did not mention what was happening in Kherson, which officials and military analysts have predicted will be one of the most consequential battles of the war since Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago.

  • Why Shares of Nio, RLX Technology, and Lufax Rose Today

    Shares of most Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher Wednesday after a sharp sell-off Monday following the end of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) National Congress over the weekend. Near the conclusion of that event, President Xi Jinping secured his third term as party leader, breaking with a longstanding tradition of Chinese leaders only serving two terms, and further consolidating his power and position as the head of the country for at least the next five years. Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose about 2% Wednesday, while shares of vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) rocketed more than 45% higher and shares of fintech Lufax (NYSE: LU) ripped more than 14% higher.

  • Exclusive-U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday the U.S. government has warned the company that it may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer that a source familiar with the situation identified as Huawei Technologies. Reuters was the first to report the disclosure on Wednesday and to identify Huawei as the customer. Huawei is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from receiving U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval.

  • Rishi Sunak to move back to Number 10

    Rishi Sunak will move back into the Number 10 flat where he used to live as chancellor, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

  • Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' sells over 1 million copies in first week

    Entertainment reporter Allie Canal outlines the sales trajectory of Taylor Swift's latest album "Midnights" in its opening week.

  • Koreans boycott Paris Baguette for mishandling death of 23-year-old employee found in mixing machine

    On Oct. 14, the 23-year-old woman was operating a sauce mixing machine alone at the company’s factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi province, during her graveyard shift when her upper body was pulled into the appliance. Other employees who reportedly witnessed their co-worker’s disfigured body being pulled out of the machine were also required to work by the accident site. The company’s response to the incident, perceived as callous, has prompted nationwide boycotts and protests against Paris Baguette and its parent company SPC Group, both of which are based in Seoul.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • This Bentley Owner Loved His Car So Much He Modeled His New Gulfstream and Helicopter After It

    The Gulfstream G650 and Sikorsky S-76 have exteriors with the same juniper color as Kenn Ricci's Bentley Bacalar, with interior detailing to match.

  • 3 die in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-75 near Ocala

    Three people died Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

  • Wisconsin police say driver with blood alcohol level three times legal limit slams into multiple cars at 9 am

    Wisconsin police say that the driver of a car whose blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit ran into multiple cars on Saturday morning.