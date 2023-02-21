Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €5.20

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 8th of May to €5.20, which will be 4.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of €5.00. The payment will take the dividend yield to 6.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Mercedes-Benz Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Mercedes-Benz Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €2.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €5.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.6% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Mercedes-Benz Group has been growing its earnings per share at 6.8% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Mercedes-Benz Group's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Mercedes-Benz Group (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Mercedes-Benz Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

