Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR:MBG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mercedes-Benz Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €18b ÷ (€262b - €90b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Mercedes-Benz Group has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Auto industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mercedes-Benz Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Mercedes-Benz Group's ROCE Trending?

Mercedes-Benz Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 36% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Mercedes-Benz Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 62% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Mercedes-Benz Group we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

