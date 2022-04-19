Mercedes-Benz launches second all-electric SUV

FILE PHOTO: The interior of the new all-electric EQS SUV is seen at the opening of the Battery Factory for the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Britta Seeger
    German business executive

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz unveiled its EQS sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, a 660 km (410-mile) range car that will be made in America and go on sale by autumn.

Production of the EQS, the premium carmaker's second electric SUV after its EQC, will begin at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this year.

The United States and Canada are expected to be the main markets for the new vehicle, according to sales chief Britta Seeger, though it will also be launched in Europe before the end of the year.

Mercedes-Benz has not disclosed how much the new SUV will be sold for, though its existing EQS electric sedan starts at around $103,000 in the United States.

Three-quarters of new car sales in the U.S. market last year were trucks and SUVs, posing a challenge for carmakers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint while needing to satisfy customer demand for large vehicles.

In a bid to localise its production chain, Mercedes-Benz opened its first U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Tuscaloosa in March.

The company sold 21,900 fully-electric vehicles worldwide in the first quarter of 2022, three times more than in the same period last year, even as overall deliveries across all vehicles fell 15%.

Just 2.3% of Mercedes-Benz' car sales last year were battery-electric vehicles, rising to 11% including plug-in hybrids, which have both an engine and a battery.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Miranda Murray and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine pressing for $50B aid package to cover budget gap, adviser says

    Oleg Ustenko, a top economic adviser to Zelenskyy, said the country faces a critical financing shortfall.

  • 1965 Ford Ranchero Deluxe Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

    If the body style grabs you, and you don't mind a lack of modern creature comforts, this Sixties ute may be just what you didn't know you were looking for.

  • In shift to new era, Wave Computing adopts RISC-V chip architecture

    Silicon Valley's Wave Computing said on Tuesday it is launching designs for two new microprocessors this year using RISC-V architecture as it sunsets its once-popular MIPS architecture. The move adds to growing momentum for RISC-V, an open-standard instruction set architecture (ISA) and emerging rival to proprietary architecture from Britain's Arm, the semiconductor technology firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp. It is also in focus due to its potential to help China build up its own semiconductor industry as Chinese companies developing technology based on the architecture could be shielded from U.S. export controls.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a big, luxury, tech-laden EV headed for the U.S. in late 2022

    Mercedes-Benz launched Tuesday an SUV version of its flagship all-electric EQS sedan in an effort to tap into the U.S. sports-utility-loving market. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS utility vehicle is not the company’s first battery-electric SUV, but it’s poised to be the first SUV to actually make it to the United States. As a full-size SUV, it will set the direction for the brand’s future all-electric utility vehicles.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1981 Chevrolet Citation Hatchback Sedan

    A 1981 Chevrolet Citation four-door hatchback sedan with optional V6 engine and four-speed manual transmission, photographed in a wrecking yard in Denver, Colorado.

  • Undisputed, still undefeated welterweight champ may be next

    Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) had already been talking about wanting to face Crawford and the possibility of an undisputed championship even before adding his third belt Saturday night. An energized home crowd of 39,946 was there for Spence's first fight since his 12-round unanimous decision over Danny Garcia more than 16 months earlier — also at the home stadium of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

  • Calling time on QE, central banks prep for synchronized asset cull

    Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in a first-ever round of global "quantitative tightening" expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve and its major counterparts in Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and elsewhere pumped around $12 trillion into the financial system to fight the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, buying an array of assets and in some cases offering long-term loans to banks in a massive bout of quantitative easing. With breakout inflation now the common fear, they are reversing course.

  • Revealed: Mercedes EQS SUV is exactly what name describes

    The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is an electric, seven-passenger SUV spawned from the same EV platform as the EQS and EQE sedans.

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • Tesla will no longer let people buy their leased cars when the lease is over

    The policy change comes as used car prices soar.

  • The Felicity Ace’s Manifest Has Finally Been Released

    And the results are heartbreaking…

  • Ford is ‘betting the company’ on a Tesla-style EV truck that could make or break its future

    The company is putting it all on the line with its new electric Lightning F-150 vehicle, but it faces major supply-chain headwinds.

  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Powered By Massive 427 Cubic-Inch Engine

    This car is wicked fast and fully restored for your driving pleasure.

  • VW ID.Buzz first look: An EV that makes vans cool again

    Ahead of its arrival in 2024, we got a chance to check out the new VW ID.Buzz in person. Not only is it stylish, it's also going to be one of the first consumer electric vans on the market.

  • This Tesla Uses A V8 Engine

    Sacrilege never sounded better…

  • Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

    A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses. The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, with some eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers.

  • I worked as a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things passengers should stop wasting money on.

    Flying isn't cheap, but flight attendants pick up tricks for saving money on everything from food and water to currency exchanges while traveling.

  • Man dies after getting trapped in California car wash

    A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday.

  • Airplane shows off its dazzling 'wingtip vortices'

    A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a

  • Witnesses tell police driver was weaving in and out of traffic prior to deadly I-4 crash

    A deadly crash that shut down Interstate 4 on Saturday evening is under investigation.