Mercedes-Benz puts its plant outside Moscow up for sale

Russian buyer of plant won’t be able to assemble Mercedes cars, as parts are under sanctions
Russian buyer of plant won’t be able to assemble Mercedes cars, as parts are under sanctions

The concern’s Russian dealer, the Avtodom company, could be one of the buyers.

However, if the Russian company acquires the enterprise, it will not be able to assemble cars of the German company, as this requires supplies of spare parts, which have been suspended.

The plant began operations in 2019, but the investment has not yet paid off, so Mercedes-Benz may retain a buyback option.

Mercedes-Benz is the second most popular brand of premium cars in Russia (followed by BMW). According to the results for 2021, the company sold 43,000 cars in Russia.

The supply of cars to Russia has been suspended due to sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

