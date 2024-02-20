Mercedes-Benz recalls 250,000 cars worldwide

The logo of the Mercedes-Benz car brand is attached to the front of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle (wiping effect through long exposure and zooming). Mercedes-Benz has recalled around 250,000 vehicles worldwide, a spokesman for the German carmaker confirmed on 20 February. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Mercedes-Benz has recalled around 250,000 vehicles worldwide, a spokesman for the German carmaker confirmed on Tuesday.

The recall was previously published in a database of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). According to the agency, the models affected are the AMG GT, C-Class, CLE, E-Class, EQE, EQS, GLC, S-Class and SL from model year 2023.

In Germany, more than 37,000 vehicles are likely to be affected.

According to the spokesman, certain fuses may not meet the requirements. According to the KBA, this could cause the engine to fail, among other things, and a fire risk cannot be ruled out.

As a precautionary measure, certain parts of the affected vehicles will be replaced, the Mercedes spokesman said.

The repair work will be free of charge and last a few hours, he said.