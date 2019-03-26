Mercedes-Benz Recalls Cars Over Seat Lock Issue

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Cars Because Seats Don't Lock Into Place

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 22,637 cars and convertibles because the front seats might not lock into place as expected. As a result, they could fold forward in a crash, increasing the risk of injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker says it will inform owners about the recall starting on April 26, 2019.

Mercedes-Benz didn't answer a Consumer Reports query about whether it's aware of any crashes or injuries related to this problem.

The Details

Vehicles involved: 22,637 coupes and convertibles built from Aug. 14, 2015 through June 23, 2017, including:

The problem: The front seats might not lock into place as expected, meaning that they could fold forward in a crash, increasing the risk of injuries.

The fix: Dealers will examine the seats and replace the seatback lock if necessary at no charge to owners.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners can call Mercedes-Benz customer service at 800-367-6372.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V130

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and this recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.

2017-2018 C300

2017-2019 C43 AMG

2017-2018 C63 AMG

2018 E400

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.