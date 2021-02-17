Mercedes-Benz Set The Bar Again With The SL-Class

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This beautiful luxury car has less than 50K miles on it!

In 1954 Mercedes-Benz set the bar for the convertible with the introduction of the SL-Class and in doing so, it also raised the bar for its own lineup. This drive to maintain its leadership role in the industry paid off in form of an ever-evolving SL-Class. By 2003, the R230 generation introduced the SL500. With its smooth body lines, aggressive and reliable V8 engine, and a groundbreaking suspension system, the SL500 once again raised the bar for Mercedes-Benz, giving way to the technologically advanced masterpiece that is the modern SL-Class.

The Driven Exchange is giving enthusiasts the opportunity to bid on a prime example from the modern SL-Class. This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 is finished in Black and with only 47,000 miles on the odometer, it is pretty much exactly how it came from the factory, mincing-looking front sport bumper and all. A set of 20-inch split-five-spoke wheels from a newer AMG, that look right at home, being the only exception. Under the hood sits a 5.0-liter V8 engine paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission that features a manual shifting mode. The M113 engine is regarded as one of the most reliable Mercedes Benz V8 engines and is quiet under normal driving conditions but gives a nice growl under acceleration.

Unlike the makers of many other high-performance and sports cars, Mercedes-Benz didn’t stop designing at sporty looks and blistering performance. Instead, it filled this hardtop convertible’s interior with options way ahead of its time. Its black leather upholstered seats are heated, ventilated, Power adjustable, and have a pulsing feature. An infotainment system with an added Bluetooth dongle, tinted windows, and an almost over the top climate control system add plenty of comfort, function, and entertainment. This fantastic car is accompanied by a clean title, books, and records.

