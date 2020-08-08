A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was converted into a tiny luxury home on wheels starting at $172,500 — see inside the 2021 Daycruiser 144 RV

The interior of the 2021 Daycruiser 144 Sprinter RV Camper Van.

Midwest Automotive Designs

Midwest Automotive Design built the 2021 Daycruiser 144, a luxury Sprinter RV camper with its own separate bathroom.

The van starts at $172,495, but this price can increase by several thousands of dollars depending on extra luxury add-ons, such as a television on the bathroom door.

At its base price, a toilet, refrigerator, microwave, sofa foldout bed, and several interior seats come standard.

Midwest Automotive Design built the 2021 Daycruiser 144, a Sprinter camper RV with luxurious interior amenities.

The RV and camper van conversion company, which has been around for over 16 years, specializes in luxury vans — whether it be offices on wheels or Sprinter limos — and Class B RVs built on Promasters and Sprinters.

The latter includes the Daycruiser 144, which sits on a 19-foot long Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

The van's 24-foot long interior provides room for the team's "less can sometimes be more" design, according to its website. Despite this minimalist approach, the interior of the tiny home is lined with leather furniture, wood accents, and plenty of luxury appliances that often aren't found standard in other camper RVs, such as television screens and a separate bathroom.

However, these extra details are reflected in its price: the Daycruiser 144 starts at $172,495, a high number compared to other camper van conversions.

This price can then go up exponentially depending on extra add-ons. In line with this theme of luxury, several interior upgrades can be added onto the van ranging anywhere between $595 for a rear radio or Apple TV, to $10,500 for an air conditioning unit and generator package. The exterior color can also be optimized to fit the client's needs, including custom color and finish for upwards of $12,000.

Several interior design components of the camper, however, are customizable at no extra charge, including the colors of the interior wall, seating, wood, and stitching.

Extra luxurious touches include a television unit on the bathroom door for almost $2,000, and a satellite television system for over $7,500 (although there's another satellite television option for under $2,000).

Midwest Automotive Design also included details that can be used by the "work from anywhere" digital nomad crowd, including a $2,000 wireless internet router.

But for those more focused on drive upgrades, an air ride suspension can be added for over $11,000, while off-road tires run an additional about $3,750. The chassis itself can also be upgraded for $15,000 to have four-by-four capabilities.

Despite all of these ultra-lux upgrade options, Midwest Automotive Design still included a list of standard features.

This includes the driver and passenger chairs that can swivel back to face the interior, as well as extra passenger seats.

In the floor plan shown below — which is one of three —, the lounge area behind the seats can convert into a bed. In between the lounge and seats are two consoles with cup holders on either side of the van.

Behind the lounge-bed space is a wall with a door that leads to the bathroom. This separate room in this particular floor plan has a vent, toilet, sink, and microwave, to name a few features.

The bathroom sources its water from the 20-gallon fresh water tank and deposits the used liquid into the 13-gallon grey and black water tanks.

Power systems in the tiny home include a 2,000-watt inverter charger, as well as several 110-volt and 12-volt USB chargers. A $1,950 100-amp hour lithium-ion battery is optional.

Daycruiser 144's LED television screen — which can be used in conjunction with the upgraded audio system and Blu-ray DVD player — also comes standard.

While there's no expansive kitchen space in the van, the tiny home on wheels still has a refrigerator and microwave.

Like any built-out camper, there are overhead cabinets, lights throughout the interior, and "privacy shades" on the windows.

The exterior of the van also has several standard features, including a 110-volt outlet, a shore power hookup line, and a rear hitch, to name a few. However, an awning with LED lights comes at an extra $4,125.

