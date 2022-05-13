Mercedes-Benz tells owners of 292,000 vehicles to stop driving them

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is recalling 292,000 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years over braking issues and urged owners to stop driving immediately. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the German automaker was issuing a voluntary "do not drive" recall because of potentially corroded brake boosters that could severely affect braking capability, increasing the risk of a crash. Mercedes-Benz USA said there have been no crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.