Mercedes-Benz's new sub-$50,000 electric crossover takes aim at one of Tesla's most crucial markets

Tim Levin
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

  • Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 EQA 250 crossover.

  • The electric vehicle will rival small crossovers like the Tesla Model Y when it hits European streets.

  • Mercedes is still considering whether to bring the crossover to the US, a spokesperson said.

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday took the wraps off of its new 2022 EQA 250 crossover, the automaker's latest electric vehicle in its plan to unleash a flood of new EVs in the near future.

The EQA and its big sibling, the EQC, will rival Tesla's Model Y in the crucial and fast-growing compact crossover segment.

The pint-sized crossover's launch comes as Tesla is racing to finish its first European factory to supply the continent with as many as 500,000 vehicles per year.

Europe is one of the most important electric car markets, as consumers in some countries there tend to be more eager to adopt EVs than US buyers, and many countries have lucrative subsidies to entice would-be customers. More than half of all cars sold in Norway in 2020 were battery powered.

The EQA is set to hit European dealerships this spring, while the EQC is destined for the US this year. The EQA is "still being considered for the US market," a Mercedes spokesperson told Insider, though no decision has been made yet.

Read more: Mercedes' all-electric future starts next year, featuring ultra-luxury Maybachs and EV performance cars

Both SUVs will join an expanding slate of small electric crossovers set to hit the market in the coming years from brands like Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, and Nissan.

The EQA 250's launch comes as legacy automakers pile into the EV market in an effort to make their offerings more sustainable, comply with tightening emissions restrictions around the globe, and replicate Tesla's success.

The crossover will be just one member of a broad EQ lineup that Mercedes is planning for the coming years. The automaker plans to launch six new EQ models - sedans and SUVs - by 2022.

Learn more about the 2022 EQA 250:

The EQA 250 gets a 66.5 kWh battery that gives it an estimated range of 426 kilometers (264 miles), according to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

The EQA has a front-mounted motor that delivers 187 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

It hits 62 mph in 8.9 seconds and has a governed top speed of just under 100 mph, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

The base Model Y, for comparison, hits 60 in 5.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is also planning sportier versions of the EQA with dual motors, all-wheel drive, and around 270 horsepower or more.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

There will also be a long-range version with a WLTP-estimated range north of 500 km, or 310 miles.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

Customers can choose from two options for the interior: a pair of 7-inch displays or a widescreen version with two 10.25-inch screens.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

The first-edition models sport perforated-leather seats with blue accents.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

The EQA comes with a sleek, futuristic interior and Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

It also features a navigation system that includes "Electric Intelligence," which enables it to plot the fastest route while accounting for charging stops.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes calls the EQA an "entry point" into its EV lineup, and the crossover will start at €47,540 - roughly $57,500. Mercedes says it'll cost €39,950 (around $48,300) after tax credits.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250.
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. Mercedes-Benz

