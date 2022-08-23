Mercedes driver gets away after 20-mile police chase through heavy Outer Banks traffic

Police on the Outer Banks are searching for a driver who led officers on a 20-mile pursuit through heavy tourist traffic this weekend — and got away.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a Kill Devil Hills police officer on patrol near Landing Drive noticed a possibly stolen silver Mercedes Benz with a stolen or fictitious tag and attempted to stop the driver near Colington Road.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled and the officer initiated a pursuit headed north, Kill Devil Hills police Capt. John Towler said in a news release.

The pursuit gained a lot of attention on social media this weekend as the police chased the Mercedes through thick northbound traffic leaving the Outer Banks. The Mercedes driver twice dodged spiked “stop sticks” deployed by neighboring police agencies, with the chase continuing along U.S. 158 — a major thoroughfare between Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks — and eventually crossing the Wright Memorial Bridge into Currituck County.

Police called off the pursuit on U.S. 158 near the Cotton Gin store in Jarvisburg due to heavy traffic and concern for public safety due to the “the dangerous operation of the Mercedes,” Towler said.

The driver was not caught.

Towler said police still don’t know whether the Mercedes was stolen, but they are checking with regional law enforcement agencies to see if any similar cars were stolen recently.

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver or the car to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337, the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111 or visit the Crime Line tip line at darecommunitycrimeline.org.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com