Mercedes need to fix problems they cannot yet identify

Mercedes are probably in as tough a position as I have seen any top team in. It is not a matter of just getting more downforce in the car to go faster. When they do that, they actually probably get worse. They have got a tough task and it will be a clean sheet of paper they need because they have not shown yet that they know exactly which direction to go in.

The difficult thing for them is that the regulations have been around for two years now and they have had a few highs but a lot of lows, and those lows keep coming. So it is difficult to say that they really know what is wrong.

They can be restricted because of the mechanical geometry of their car, with, for example, the zero sidepods. The cooling system and the chassis profiles could be restricting their ability to optimise the underfloor. But it has been underlined in recent weeks that they will need to change philosophy dramatically to what they have now.

They performed well with the new bits on the car in Austin but they got disqualified post-race because the plank was worn too much because the car was running too low. Then Mexico was positive and they got a podium, but that circuit is a bit strange because it is at altitude so the car does not produce the same amount of downforce pushing the car into the ground.

But in Brazil, which is still at altitude but also bumpier than in Mexico, the whole weekend was really a non-event. It did not happen for them and it did not really look like they were ever going to recover.

Mercedes not even second-best this season

Normally, through this season, Mercedes have been a bit better in the race than they have in qualifying but this weekend that did not happen.

Now, they will be scratching their heads as I do not think they really know which direction to take.

The task ahead is all relative to the other teams and dependent on what steps the other teams make. Red Bull, with their dominance this year, are obviously very near the top step of the ladder. There is not a huge amount to come from this set of regulations as far as performance is concerned for Red Bull. By definition, all the other teams are a bit further down the ladder, so they have steps they can take.

Mercedes look around and see Red Bull starting the season strong and ending the season strong. McLaren started the season weak but are ending the season very strong. Aston Martin started the season strong, lost their way, regrouped and have got back on the podium. Even Toro Rosso have shown that they could improve the car as the season went past. Ferrari have not really progressed but have hung in there quite well. They have not been a consistent Red Bull-beater by any means, but they have been the second-best team, just about.

Mercedes have never shown that. They are a yo-yo. They could be on the front row one weekend and not get into the top 10 the next weekend. They themselves will say they do not know why.

McLaren and Aston Martin can help

If you are at a certain level and you can do it every weekend more or less within one or two places, you know what your car is. You know how to get the best out of your car for every weekend.

As a driver you need to have confidence, you need to really know the car underneath you at all times. But Lewis is very vocal about the car being very, very difficult to drive. That is normally because the aerodynamics are too peaky: too difficult to get into the right operating window. A temperature change or a wind change affects the car dramatically.

If you have confidence in the car, you will push harder. That is what happened to Alonso, after a couple of tough races in the Aston Martin where the car was not consistent and did not give them confidence, they just stepped back to a specification that they knew was decent. Lo and behold, the car gives the driver confidence and they can find the lap time.

Mercedes must now count on what others have done. They supply power units and various componentry to McLaren and Aston Martin. They have a relationship with these teams and that relationship will allow them to look at the data. You can’t hide the data away from a partner and you cannot but have eyes in your head whenever you are looking around the car. I am sure, for example, that Toto Wolff visits the Aston Martin and McLaren garage almost as often as he goes into his own Mercedes garage. He is not the technical director by any means but he will have his eyes open and he will see what they are up to.

The team also has photographers employed to get pictures of the good cars. We always had a photographer who would take pictures of certain components on other cars and as a reference the same components on our cars.

Simply swallowing pride may not be the answer

Are Mercedes bold enough to just copy the underfloor of a Red Bull, a McLaren or an Aston Martin? The big thing is the aerodynamic philosophy behind that geometry. Having the car look the same is one thing but having it work the same is a different thing altogether. And that is where you need to have the philosophy of the aerodynamics – how it instils confidence in the driver and how their package works as a unit. That does not always come from a car looking the same. They could go off and copy Red Bull and it could be worse because their philosophy and their aerodynamics are not the same.

It is like making a cake. You can put in all the the ingredients that Mary Berry says, but you can’t always end up with the same cake as Mary Berry makes. Likewise with a racing car, you cannot just throw it all in. It is all about just having an aerodynamic package that gives the driver confidence.

Mercedes’ task is bigger now than it probably was four or five races ago because these last few races were about heading in the right direction. Unfortunately, they have not been consistent in the race itself.

You need a result and you need a direction to give you confidence to make big decisions over the winter. I always worked from a believe that you have to be able to recognise the problem in order to fix it. There are lots of problems there for Mercedes to contemplate. The pit stops are not as fast as the other teams and they do not read the strategy very well whenever it comes to changing. The strategy is always a living thing. No matter what your plan is before the race starts, there’s a very good chance you need to change it.

But the biggest issue is the basic car underneath you. It needs to be at a level to give a driver confidence. That could even be having it produce up to something like five per cent in downforce, because to give the driver confidence is better than that extra peaky downforce. They are struggling at the moment to identify their aerodynamic problem because from race to race it goes up and down like a yo-yo.

We are talking about a team that has won eight constructors’ world championships. We are not talking about a team at the back and getting better some weekends. They are not. By their high standards, they’re getting worse some weekends and never better. With the driver line-up they have, the budget, the factory, they should be sitting beside Red Bull. They have a big job on their hands.

