Mercedes' flagship EV will have a giant, 56-inch screen spanning the entire width of the car - check it out

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

The MBUX Hyperscreen is a giant screen that'll go in Mercedes-Benz's upcoming flagship EV, the EQS.

It will stretch across the entire width of the car.

The curved, OLED screen is over 56 inches wide.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Mercedes-Benz appears to be going all-in with the screens. Or screen, I should say.

Not only can the brand's new S-Class flagship be fitted with as many as five screens, but the German automaker also wants to outfit its upcoming flagship EQS all-electric car with a massive, 56-inch "MBUX Hyperscreen." It's meant to stretch across the entire width of the car - from A-pillar to A-pillar. Sea to shining sea.

Gone will be any kind of layering of displays. "With the new zero-layer feature, the user no longer has to scroll through sub-menus or give voice commands, as the most important applications are always available in a situational and contextual way at the top of the driver's field of vision," Mercedes said in a press release.

The screen uses OLED technology and will be curved. Front passengers get their own displays that can be personalized for up to seven different profiles. The screen surface area for the front passengers comes to 377 square inches, or about 2.6 square feet.

Keep reading to see more of the massive MBUX Hyperscreen.

Meet the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen: a massive screen that'll go into the automaker's upcoming flagship EV, the EQS.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes says it will stretch across the width of the car, from A-pillar to A-pillar.

The EQS is scheduled to hit the market this year and will be a member of the S-Class range.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept. Daimler

It won't look exactly like this, though. This is just a concept.

Source: Insider

The screen is curved and will be more than 56 inches wide.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

Front passengers have their own usable display with a surface area of 377 square inches, or about 2.6 square feet.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

The air vents are integrated into the screen.

Story continues

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes calls the screen "zero-layer," meaning the user doesn't have to scroll through any menu levels to get to the most important features.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

The Hyperscreen has eight CPU cores, 24 gigabytes of RAM, and 46.4-GB-per-second RAM memory bandwidth.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

The screen uses OLED technology, so it should return a highly contrasted and bright image.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

The screen also supports artificial intelligence, and the pixels turn off when they aren't being used.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

The system learns the habits of its passengers and automatically offers them their most-used features to reduce interaction.

While the EQS is slated for this year, pricing and other details aren't available yet.

MBUX Hyperscreen. Mercedes-Benz

Read the original article on Business Insider