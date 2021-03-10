The fanciest Mercedes sedan now starts at $185,000 - take a look inside the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the latest generation of the company's most luxurious sedan.

Mercedes announced Wednesday that it comes with a starting price of $184,900.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is built for the chauffeured and hits dealerships this summer.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

For some, the $100,000-and-up Mercedes-Benz S-Class just isn't luxurious enough. For them, there's the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

It's a lavish land yacht that will carry an eye-watering MSRP of $184,900 when it hit dealers this summer, the carmaker announced Wednesday.

Mercedes took the wraps off of the 2021 version of the sedan during an online event in November, revealing a revamped exterior design and a host of new, ultra-luxurious features inside the cabin. It stands to reason that, since Maybach owners don't spend much time in the driver's seat, most of the exciting interior upgrades can be found in the back seat.

And - with a wheelbase that's several inches longer than the standard S-Class - there's plenty of room back there for swanky features like massaging leg rests, a multicolored ambient-lighting setup, champagne flutes, and copious amounts of wood trim.

Although most of us will never know such luxury firsthand, you can take a virtual look at the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 below:

The new-for-2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sports a new design with an exclusive, imposing radiator grille.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

It comes in ten two-tone paint options, a signature Maybach feature.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

You can also tell it apart from a standard Mercedes offering by the Maybach lettering up front …

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

And by the illuminated Maybach emblem on the C-pillar.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 has a wheelbase that's seven inches longer than the standard model, and is larger all around than its predecessor.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

It's powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 with a claimed 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, and it rides on cushy air suspension.

Story continues

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

However, you don't spend deep six figures on a Maybach for its classy look or its performance, you do it for its palatial interior packed with optional and standard luxury features.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The leather seats have more massaging capability than before, now offering up ten preset programs, two levels of intensity, and massaging calf rests.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Naturally, the seats are climate-controlled as well, and they now include neck and shoulder heating functions.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The "executive rear seat plus" package swaps the standard bench seat for two individual rear seats separated by a center console.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Even the Maybach's new rear airbags are fancy, deploying in a "gentle manner," according to Mercedes.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The electronic rear doors swing open at the push of a button and can be operated from the driver's seat.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The doors have flush-mounted handles that pop out when they're needed.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Buyers unsatisfied with the leather-to-wood balance in the cabin can now opt for wood trim on the front seat backs.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

They can also potentially outfit their vehicle with up to five screens, including a digital gauge cluster, a 12.8-inch center touchscreen, a rear tablet, and two rear-mounted displays.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The entertainment system comes with two wireless headsets.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Other options include a refrigerated cubby and a champagne flute set with spots on the armrest to hold them.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

The silver-plated flutes cost $830 each on Maybach's website.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Some other standard features include 64-color ambient lighting, a fragrance system, and powered window shades.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

For extra comfort, Mercedes outfitted the Maybach S-Class with an active noise-canceling system.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes says the upgraded drive-mode selector now delivers smoother acceleration in "Chauffeur mode."

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes said the new model will arrive at US dealers in the middle of 2021.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Read the original article on Business Insider