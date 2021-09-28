Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

Bryan Hood
·3 min read

Making it to 100 is a true accomplishment, which is why Maybach plans to celebrate the feat in style.

As has been rumored for months now, Mercedes’s most luxurious sub-brand has announced it will observe its centennial with an exclusive S-Class variant called the Edition 100. Limited to an appropriately small production run of—you guessed it—100 units, the glammed-out sedan blends both beauty and brawn thanks to a gutsy V-12 engine.

More from Robb Report

The Edition 100 will be based on the top-of-the-line Maybach S680 4MATIC sedan that was announced earlier this spring. The two cars are basically identical from a technical perspective, which means the new variant is powered by the same muscular 6.0-liter V-12 biturbo engine. Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels (hence the 4MATIC in the name), the mill can generate a maximum 621 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque. The car may be massive (it’s seven inches longer than any other S-Class), but it’s still nimble enough to jet from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph.

Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 - Credit: Mercedes-Maybach
Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 - Credit: Mercedes-Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach

The details are where the 100 Edition really separates itself from the already luxurious S-Class. The otherwise-untouched exterior has been hand-painted in two-tone Cirrus Silver and Nautical Blue. The commanding four-door also rides on a set of 20-inch monoblock forged wheels finished in dark chrome. There’s also special badging on the D-pillar and the base of the Maybach logo and hubcaps have been inscribed with “Edition 100.”

The makeover continues inside the sedan’s spacious cabin, where you’ll find unique Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl quilted leather covering the vehicle’s four seats. This is accented with Piano Black trim, pinstripe detailing and plenty of Edition 100 badging. The car doesn’t feature the marque’s massive, dashboard-spanning MBUX Hyperscreen, but the digital gauge cluster and infotainment system both take up a sizable amount of visual real estate. There are also screens on the back of the headrests of the front seats so passengers in the rear can catch up on the news or binge shows while sipping on bubbly from the back’s champagne cooler. The interior is also well-insulated so that you’ll barely hear the roar of the car’s V-12.

Inside the S680 4MATIC &#x00201c;Edition 100&#x00201d; - Credit: Mercedes-Maybach
Inside the S680 4MATIC “Edition 100” - Credit: Mercedes-Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach

No pricing has been announced for the S680 4MATIC Edition 100 yet, but since it’s a Maybach, and a limited edition at that, we suspect the cost will more more than rival other luxury cars in its class. The sub-brand has yet to announce a sticker price for the S680, but it’s expected to be around $200,000, according to CNET Roadshow. We’d expect the Edition 100 to command quite the premium over that. Deliveries are expect to begin in the first half of next year.

If you like the idea of an Edition 100 Maybach, but your vehicle proclivities run even larger than the S-Class, you’re in luck. An anniversary edition of the GLS 600 SUV is expected to follow later this year.

Check out more photos of the S680 4MATIC Edition 100 below:

Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC &quot;Edition 100&quot;
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC "Edition 100"
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC &quot;Edition 100&quot;
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC "Edition 100"
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC &#x00201e;Edition 100&#x00201c; (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert NEFZ: 14,1-13,3 l/100 km | CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 322-305 g/km)//Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC &#x00201e;Edition 100&#x00201d; (combined fuel consumption NEFZ: 14.1-13.3 l/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 322-305 g/km)
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC „Edition 100“ (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert NEFZ: 14,1-13,3 l/100 km | CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 322-305 g/km)//Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC „Edition 100” (combined fuel consumption NEFZ: 14.1-13.3 l/100 km | combined CO2 emissions: 322-305 g/km)
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC &quot;Edition 100&quot;
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC "Edition 100"
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC &quot;Edition 100&quot;
Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC "Edition 100"

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Original 1963 Shelby Cobra On Auction Boasts Extremely Rare V8 Option

    This is an early production model as well.

  • The first electric truck hits the road, and it’s not a Ford, Tesla or Hummer

    Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

  • I got to drive America's first modern electric pickup, the Rivian R1T. It redefines what a truck can be.

    Rivian's R1T is the first electric pickup of the modern era. It drives like nothing else, packs tons of exciting features, and deliveries start this month.

  • From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

    Between now and 2025, dozens of all-electric coupes, sedans, SUVs and hypercars will hit the market. Here are 26 we can't wait to see.

  • 2022 Rivian R1T First Drive Review | An electric truck is a better truck

    The sound of water rushing over football-sized rocks was the predominant background noise as the 2022 Rivian R1T treaded up the steep, slippery trail. Rivian's unique electric powertrain was making constant traction-management decisions in response to steady pressure on the accelerator pedal because each of its 34-inch 275/65R20 Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires is propelled by its own direct-drive electric motor. The presence of four traction-managed electric motors makes the idea of driver-selectable front, center and rear differential lockers completely unnecessary, too.

  • Ford Bronco Sport takes a tumble down CO's Black Bear Pass

    According to The Durango Herald, the Bronco Sport was being driven by an inexperienced driver who was visiting from out-of-state. Black Bear Pass & Bridal Veil Rd are now open after closure from vehicle rollover.

  • 2022 Rivian R1T vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. GMC Hummer EV Pickup | How they compare on paper

    The 2022 Rivian R1T has arrived, ushering in the era of the production electric pickup truck. Ford's answer is the F-150 Lightning, which is due to enter production early next year, coming hot on the heels of GM's first entry into the space – the GMC Hummer EV pickup – which is scheduled to come off the line late this fall. GMC's three-motor Hummer has the R1T beat with its estimated 1,000-horsepower output, while Ford's (also three-motor) comes in with a far more modest 563 horses.

  • Camaro Sports Hilariously Aggressive Aero Mods

    Just what is going on here?

  • Ford pays for $2,220 AWD upgrade on certain FWD Maverick orders

    On September 6, a member of the Maverick Truck Club forum started a thread asking what people planned to tow with their new compact Ford pickups. On the last page, a member who goes by "coolhip33" posted that he or she had ordered a Maverick with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost in front-wheel drive with the 4K Tow package that doubles the pickup's tow rating to 4,000 pounds. The poster then crossed out "FWD" and left a note, "Updated: Just notified we have to buy AWD."

  • Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

    Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…

  • Ram fiddles with 1500 Classic options sheet for 2022

    Mopar Insiders took a peek at early order guides for the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic, spotting tweaks to the options list that feel like responses to customer requests. The first thing that's new is the step up to Uconnect 5 for the Electronics Group, on the same 8.4-inch touchscreen found across Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler products. At the moment, that's a $795 extra that can only be had on the Warlock, and requires the $795 Electronics Group.

  • 5 Texas cops are suing Tesla, alleging a car on Autopilot injured them at a traffic stop

    The suit accused Tesla of falsely advertising that its Autopilot software could execute driving functions better than a human.

  • Ford gigantic 'Blue Oval City' to build next-gen electric F-Series trucks

    Ford just announced it’s going to dump boatloads of money into Tennessee and Kentucky to create a couple of mega sites for electric vehicle production. In clearer terms, Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in a couple of massive projects in these states, all with EV production in mind. Ford says it will be a vertically integrated system and feature numerous sustainability solutions and use renewable resources.

  • This Re-Created Ferrari 250 California Is Stunning, Wonderful, and a Bargain

    GTO Engineering's 250 SWB Revival has Ferrari underpinnings and will cost you $14 million less than the real thing. A steal.

  • See all the quirks that set the electric F-150 Lightning apart from Ford's gas pickups

    We got up close and personal with an early F-150 Lightning pickup. See how it's similar - yet different - to other Ford trucks.

  • New Caterham 170 R weighs 947 pounds, has 84 horsepower

    Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes.

  • No, EVs Won't Make American Roads Look like Cuba's in 20 Years

    The New York Times thinks EVs will cause gas-powered cars to become carefully curated rural rarities. Join us as we eviscerate this profoundly idiotic premise.

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon First Drive | Bracing for Bigfoot

    Lo and behold, Jeep brought some along to a media event during which it was announced that the package will also be offered on the Wrangler Willys for 2022. In addition to 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires (LT315/70R17C) on bead-lock ready 17-inch wheels, the Xtreme Recon package adds a new 4.56:1 axle ratio and a factory 1.5-inch lift with new shocks tuned for the job. The total lift is actually more like 2.0 inches over the standard Rubicon since the tires themselves contribute a bit to the Wrangler's ride height.

  • Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E over windshields and sunroofs

    The Ford Mustang Mach-E went on sale at the end of last year and is having a few teething issues its first full year on the market. In March, Ford recalled a small number of its electric pony crossover to fix loose subframe bolts. This month, the automaker is recalling a much larger number of Mach-Es in North America and Europe to fix a larger issue, that being improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs.