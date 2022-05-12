Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

FILE - A logo of the German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2021. Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that could cause the brakes to fail or perform poorly. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday, May 12, 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them due to a problem that could cause the brakes to fail.

The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

In rare cases, hard braking could cause mechanical damage to the booster, and it may not be possible to stop the vehicles with the brake pedal, Mercedes said in a statement Thursday. A foot-activated parking brake would still work.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will remove a rubber sleeve and inspect the booster, replacing parts as needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

If repairs can't be done immediately, dealers will help find loaner cars for the owners, the company says in the statement.

Mercedes says owners can call (888) 548-8514 with questions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Westminster HS volleyball coach faces child pornography charges

    A substitute teacher and volleyball coach at Westminster High School was arrested and faces child pornography charges.

  • Ready for Taste of Cincinnati? Here are the restaurants and food trucks participating

    More than 30 restaurants and 18 food trucks will participate this year in the festival May 28-30 in Cincinnati.

  • Former teacher faces new child porn charges

    Former lacrosse coach Thomas Deane is charged with possessing child pornography. Deane was arrested in April on an unrelated incident involving sex crimes against a minor boy.

  • Fed chief Powell's Senate confirmation vote set for Thursday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday is set to decide whether to give Jerome Powell a second term as head of the Federal Reserve, a vote that will likely confirm his role as the most influential American economic policymaker at a moment when the central bank is being tested by the highest inflation in a generation. A final vote on his appointment to a second four-year term by President Joe Biden is scheduled for the afternoon, and he is expected to gain confirmation with bi-partisan backing. The Senate vote will amount not only to an endorsement of his handling of the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the short but historically deep 2020 recession that marked his first term, but also for the sharp rises in interest rates the Fed is using to fight the surge in inflation.

  • Years after Channel 2 investigation, Hyundai recalls 215K more cars over fire threat

    The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

  • Race Car Stolen With Truck And Trailer In Texas

    When he went to pick it up to racing, the whole rig was gone.

  • Did a mountain lion visit Monroe County? An Illinois conservation officer investigates

    What would you do if you saw a black bear or mountain lion in your back yard? Don Schachner with the IDNR offers several safety tips.

  • Feds investigating Musk’s late disclosure of Twitter stake: report

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating Elon Musk’s delayed reporting after he acquired a sizable stake in Twitter. The Wall Street Journal reported the SEC is probing Musk for failing to notify the agency within ten days after he acquired a five percent stake in Twitter on March 24. The reporting…

  • Lakers interviewing Kenny Atkinson for head coaching position

    Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise's head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets' job. ...

  • Robert Kraft and these three Patriots players were in Fall River. Here's why.

    Several Patriots players along with owner and CEO Robert Kraft and Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker were in Fall River in Wednesday.

  • Execution ends Arizona 8-year hiatus with the death penalty

    Arizona’s nearly eight-year hiatus in using the death penalty ended with the execution of Clarence Davis for killing a college student 44 years ago, making him the sixth person to be put to death in the U.S. so far this year. Dixon's death Wednesday for the 1978 killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin broke the lull in Arizona’s use of capital punishment caused by a 2014 execution that critics say was botched and the difficulty that state officials faced in sourcing lethal injection drugs. Dixon's death appeared to track the state’s protocol, though the medical team had some difficulty finding a vein to administer the lethal drugs.

  • Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions in Alaska, Gulf of Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is scrapping planned auctions of drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet -- a move that deepens uncertainty over the future of the US government’s offshore oil leasing program.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid Ca

  • Broncos schedule leak tracker: Denver games announced early

    We will be tracking schedule leaks for the Broncos on this page today.

  • 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

    If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.

  • Home of the Week: This $50 Million Orange County Estate Has a 25-Seat Fire Pit in the Middle of the Pool

    SmartClixx founder Gary Dinkin and his wife Lindy custom built this hilltop home as a testament to their love for modern art—and each other.

  • Severe weather causes damage in Minnesota; 1 dead in crash

    Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night's storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers. More potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest, the Storm Prediction Center said.

  • Listen to the soothing sounds of a supermassive black hole

    Messier 87, a supermassive black hole some 55 million light-years from Earth, is terrifyingly 6.5 billion times the mass of the sun – but it creates surprisingly soothing sounds that might make you drift off to sleep. Listen to M87's latest song, released by NASA.

  • Here are the 10 fastest EVs (and how much they cost)

    These electric cars satisfy the need for speed. Here's the 10 fastest mass-market electric cars currently for sale for mortal beings.

  • 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon Is A Different Breed Of Lowrider

    This car is as unique as they come and has the power to back it up!

  • Toyota GR86 vs Subaru BRZ / Manual vs Automatic Comparison

    Comparing the 2022 Toyota GR86 and 2022 Subaru BRZ twins, along with their six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.