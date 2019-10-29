Mercedes recalls EQC electric car due to potentially faulty bolt

The logo of German car maker Mercedes Benz is seen on a Mercedes F125 concept car in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling 1,700 of its new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, which controls wheel rotation during a turn, the company said on Tuesday.

The bolts in the differential could break, forcing Daimler to rework the cars, said a report by German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially detailed the recall.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment in detail, but said while the repairs happened to be on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the bolt could just as easily have been fitted on a combustion-engined car.





