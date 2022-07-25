This Mercedes V-Class Van Is a 585-HP V-8-Powered AMG GT R Underneath

Photo credit: CarSpyMedia - YouTube

The Mercedes V-Class isn't a very interesting car, at least from the factory. It looks like virtually every other van on the road, and the most powerful engine you can option is an uneventful diesel motor. GAD Motors, a German tuner shop that specializes in high-performance builds, decided to spice up this V-Class with the drivetrain from a Mercedes-AMG GT R. It looks awesome.

The CarSpyMedia YouTube channel caught GAD Motors testing its AMG-ified van on the Nürburgring over the weekend, giving us our best look yet at just how capable this V-Class can be. It sounds wonderful and despite the gigantic body and presumably heavy curb weight, actually looks quick.

In addition to the 585-hp twin-turbo V-8 engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, GAD also installed all of the associated electronics and a new exhaust system complete with catalytic converters and a gas particulate filter so the car could be driven on the road. To slow down the massive people-carrier, there are carbon-ceramic brakes from the GT R as well. As with any build this complex, GAD had to fabricate a bunch of custom parts to make everything work together.

