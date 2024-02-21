Mercer County Animal Shelter goes on Code Red again

Feb. 21—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — Euthanizing homeless dogs and cats may have to be considered at the Mercer County Animal Shelter unless there are enough adoptions by Saturday to make enough room, so adoption fees are being waived.

The animal shelter was placed Tuesday on Code Red due to every kennel and cage being full. Code Red is declared when euthanasia could be considered to make room.

"I've waived the fees on everything so I could get them out of here and make some room," Director Stacey Harman said.

Each dog and cat will come with first shots, rabies shot and spay/neutering, which is the same package with fees, she said. The adoption fees will be waived until Saturday.

"We have roughly 70 dogs and about 30 cats," Harman said.

If animal control officers bring in dogs and cats after an emergency situation such as animal hoarding, the shelter will have no room for them, she said.

"We might have to crate them or something; but as far as kennel space, they're all occupied," Harman said.

Most of the incoming dogs and cats are strays. One dog that was seen along Route 460 and reported to the shelter has been caught. Harman said there is a constant stream of new animals. Dogs sent last week to a rescue program in Pennsylvania were quickly replaced.

"I just sent out a transport last week with 24 dogs," Harman said. "And by the end of the day we were full again. It's like an everlasting revolving door."

Harman serves on a committee which is currently working on establishing a low-cost spay/neuter clinic to help control the county's homeless dog and cat population.

County Commissioner Gene Buckner, who also serves on the committee, told the Mercer County Commission recently that a Humane Society building near the animal shelter is being considered as a clinic location. Another goal is to eventually build a spay/neuter clinic on property which was once occupied by the current animal shelter.

Buckner has asked the county commission to consider donating the former shelter's site. A 501C3 is being established so the spay/neuter project can accept donations.

"It's 100 % needed as soon as possible, Harman said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

