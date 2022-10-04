Mercer County Child Protect receives $500,000 federal grant

Oct. 4—PRINCETON — A Mercer County agency working to protect children from domestic violence and a local municipality have received federal grants through the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. announced Monday.

Capito and Manchin are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,925,020 through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to prevent domestic violence, support drug courts, develop forensic science research, and keep West Virginia communities safe. Local agencies were among the entities receiving grants.

The Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Youth and Engaging Men Grant Program gave a grant of $500,000 to Child Protect of Mercer County.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance FY 22 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program gave a $17,802 grant to the City of Bluefield.

"Addressing and ending domestic violence in West Virginia has long been a priority of mine. I have consistently supported the Violence Against Women Act, helped lead reauthorization efforts on the legislation this year, and was pleased to see its inclusion in our final appropriations package. This funding from DOJ will help prevent domestic violence at our college campuses, as well as address the needs of children and youth impacted by domestic violence. This support will also go a long way in strengthening forensic science research, providing resources for our drug courts, and ultimately keeping our neighborhoods safe," Capito said.

"I am pleased to announce these critical investments from the Department of Justice to boost crime prevention efforts, including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, expand access to substance use treatment, strengthen forensic science research and more," Manchin said. "We must work together to protect our friends, neighbors and fellow West Virginians, and the funding announced today will help promote public safety across the entire state."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

