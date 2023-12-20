Mercer County Commission discusses vape shops in the county

Dec. 20—PRINCETON — Growing numbers of vape shops prompted a discussion Tuesday at the Mercer County about the idea of creating an ordinance regulating factors such as where these shops can be established.

Commissioner Greg Puckett started the discussion during a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission.

"I thank the commission for allowing me to bring this forward. Just to give you an overview, we're dealing with a public health crisis and I don't think we have addressed that as much as we should," Puckett said. "Our school systems are inundated with the vaping problem. It's not just about the nicotine vape. You know they're lacing that in with THC and other things and it's becoming a device of choice for a multitude of products, and I think we've got to do whatever we can to help eliminate this within the community."

Puckett estimated that the number of vape shops in Mercer County ranged "from the high teens into the low 20s." Three more are getting ready to open along Athens Road between the Town of Athens and the City of Princeton. Some of the stores are close to schools and other places were young people gather, he said.

"One of the major problems is there are certain areas where the vape stores are popping up in such a degree that it's a saturation of the market and some people would argue all right we'll let the saturation take care of the market, all right. Let the market run itself, but when you've got these sources that are popping up within literally hundreds of feet, not half a mile, not a mile," Puckett said. "These are hundreds of feet from a school or a community, a playground or, you know, a church, a place of gathering and what it's doing is it's creating a negative environment in which we're not able to control the potential addiction population and for working on opioids, then we need to go back to the base and look at what the additional addiction is with our young people."

The cities of Bluefield and Princeton are looking at vape store ordinances, Puckett said.

"Now, I will tell you that Fayette County has addressed this they basically said there's a moratorium. They're not going to allow any more vape stores within their areas and I have a baby ordinance that I can present," he said. "It's a modification of the Fayette County ordinance. I do believe there needs to be a little bit of additional clarification with our prosecuting attorney (Brian Cochran) to make sure that we're certainly in compliance. But I think it's a step in the right direction. And the reason I'm bringing it today is not that we can pass it obviously, but I'd like to get it on the agenda for January so that we can address it at that time."

Puckett said the issue could impact economic development.

"If we see negative businesses impact other businesses and other environments, especially in the public health realm, we need to do whatever it takes to protect our kids and our families and I want to say this is my world," he said. "This is my realm. I've been doing addiction-based prevention for the last 23 years. I've never seen it this bad. I've never seen the permeation of a substance and a device that is so harmful as we have right now. And in March I had a word from a teacher in Princeton Primary School that a kindergartener, 5 years old, was vaping in class."

Bluefield City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the city is currently looking at a vape store ordinance through zoning. It would have to go before the city planning commission and work within the city's comprehensive plan before it went before the Bluefield City Board. The city currently has about two vape stores. Keeping vape store away from schools, libraries, churches, residential neighborhoods and other public places is difficult.

"But this is something that we are definitely looking at and it will be brought before the planning commission," he said.

Commissioner Gene Buckner that before the county tried creating a vape shop ordinance, it was important to know what the cities plan to do "so that all three of us are doing basically the same thing."

"That's why we're here today," Puckett said.

"If I may, what would be probably the easiest is based on zoning laws and we're going to be looking more at the public safety issue aspect of it, but if the county passes an ordinance, then the cities can adopt it," Heltzel said "So, if the county was the one to be the first to pass such an ordinance, it would be a lot easier for us to adopt it. I think we may even be able to skip the planning commission aspect of it and get it on the books a lot quicker. And I know that if it were a zoning ordinance, then that way the (West Virginia) Code reads is that it would cover part of the county's jurisdiction or the entirety of the jurisdiction."

Heltzel said he would give that West Virginia Code ordinance to the county commission.

Puckett said he hoped the vape shop ordinance discussion could get on the commission's agenda Jan. 9, 2024.

"I think right now time is of the essence," he said. "As you know, right now any building, any place within the county that wants to can put in a vape store, any kind of store. We saw this dispensaries. You know, once they're outside and they're in the county, we have no jurisdiction and so when people ask why does that businesses do in? Why do this things happen? It's because we don't have jurisdiction."

