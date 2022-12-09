Mercer County couple faces kidnapping and other charges

Dec. 9—PRINCETON — Two Mercer County residents charged with kidnapping and other felonies are facing the possibility of life in prison after a man who was dropped off at a McDowell County hospital told investigators that he had been beaten repeatedly and locked in a dog cage.

Walter Layman Lee, 42, and Tricia Lynn Lee, 38, both of Montcalm were arrested Wednesday and charged with felonies including kidnapping, assault during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, assault, battery and five counts of conspiracy, according to the criminal complaint filed by Trooper Z.A. Hatfield with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Both Walter and Tricia Lee are being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

The case began Nov. 28 when Hatfield was called by Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment about a public service call from Welch Community Hospital. The call concerned a victim being dropped off at the hospital "with substantial injuries to his person," according to the complaint.

Hatfield said that the victim, later identified as Gerald Bennett, was dropped off at the hospital with multiple injuries. Bennett was later flown to a hospital in Pikeville, Ky due to these injuries.

"This Trooper was advised that a Tricia Lee had signed paperwork that she was the one who dropped off Mr. Bennett at the hospital," Hatfield said in the complaint.

Hatfield said that later on Nov. 28 he spoke with Bennett's grandmother, who told him that Bennett had been living with a couple at Muncy Lane in Montcalm. Bennett had been living with "a Walter Lee and a Tricia Lee."

"The grandmother stated that she had seen a post from an unknown source on Facebook, with a picture of Mr. Bennett with multiple injuries and bruises on his face," Hatfield stated.

On Dec. 3, Hatfield arrived at the Muncy Lane residence with Trooper First Class D.R. Kincaid and Senior Trooper N.C. Patton in an attempt to contact Walter and Tricia Lee. While speaking with the couple, they were both advised about why the troopers were there. Walter Lee told Trooper Hatfield that his roommate "was Gerald Bennett, the victim."

"Also while speaking with Walter Lee and Tricia Lee, both parties advised they did not wish to speak to these Troopers any longer without a lawyer present," Hatfield stated in the complaint.

Hatfield was informed Dec. 3 that Bennett had been discharged from the hospital in Kentucky, and was told by Bennett's father that he was now in Raleigh County. Hatfield went to the home and spoke with him.

Bennett told Hatfield that he had been living at Muncy Lane home with Walter and Tricia Lee for about one year, according to the criminal complaint. He described the single-wide trailer and its surroundings in detail.

"Mr. Bennett advised this Trooper that around the beginning of this year, 2022, Walter and Tricia Lee began beating him with closed fists uncontrollably, and at one point during these altercations, even used a propane tank and a fan to beat him with," Hatifield said in the criminal complaint.

Bennett also told Hatfield that the couple "began to forcibly put him in a dog cage, located in the living room of the trailer, and would put a pad lock on the outside so he couldn't get out, that took a key to unlock," Hatfield said. "Mr. Bennett also advised this Trooper that Tricia Lee was the only person that had the key to unlock these locks."

Hatfield stated in his criminal complaint that Bennett told him how he would be locked in the dog cage "for the whole day and night and was allowed by Walter and Tricia Lee to eat one (1) meal a day." A blanket would be draped over the cage so he could not see anything.

Bennett said that the situation reached the point where he got used to having to go into the cage every day, according to Hatfield's report. He also said that he was made to wear adult diapers.

"Mr. Bennett also advised that he did not want to go into the cage, but he was too small and weak to fight back when they would put him into the cage," Hatfield said. Bennett was able to describe the orange and black Harley Davidson blanket put over the cage.

On Wednesday, the State Police returned to the Muncy Lane home with a search warrant, Hatfield said. Two black and orange Harley Davidson blankets, a blue propane tank and two padlocks matching the descriptions Bennett had given the investigators were found.

Muncy Lane is located off Freedom Road in Montcalm. No trespassing signs were up at the trailer park there Thursday.

Walter and Tricia Lee are both being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

According to the West Virginia Code, kidnapping has a penalty of life in prison.

Assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony has a penalty of two to 10 years in prison. Malicious assault comes with a possible sentence of one to five years. Conspiracy has a penalty of one to five years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

