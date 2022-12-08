Mercer County couple held on kidnapping charge after man allegedly held in dog cage

Dec. 8—PRINCETON — Two Mercer County residents are facing felony charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding after a man who told investigators with the West Virginia State Police that he was beaten repeatedly and locked in a dog cage was dropped off at a McDowell County hospital.

Walter Layman Lee, 42, and Tricia Lynn Lee, 38, both of Montcalm were arrested Wednesday and charged with felonies including kidnapping, assault during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, assault, battery and five counts of conspiracy, according to the criminal complaint filed by Trooper Z.A. Hatfield with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

The case began Nov. 28 when Hatfield was called by Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment about a public service call from Welch Community Hospital. The call concerned a victim being dropped off at the hospital "with substantial injuries to his person," according to the report.

Hatfield said that the victim, later identified as Gerald Bennett, was dropped off at the hospital with multiple injuries. Bennett was later flown to a hospital in Pikeville, Ky due to these injuries.

After being discharged from the hospital and taken to a family home in Raleigh County, Bennett spoke to Hatfield and said that he had been kept in a locked dog cage inside Walter and Tricia Lee's home, according to the criminal complaint. Bennett said that he was beaten repeatedly, and that a Harley Davidson blanket was draped over the cage. He also stated that he had been beaten with a propane tank and a fan.

Paperwork signed at Welch Community Hospital showed that "a Tricia Lee" had dropped Bennett off at the hospital, Hatfield said in the report. While visiting the Lee home, Walter Lee said that "his roommate was Gerald Bennett, the victim."

A search warrant was obtained and the home of Walter and Tricia Lee on Muncy Lane was searched Wednesday, Hatfield said in the criminal complaint. Blankets, a propane tank and padlocks matching the descriptions given to investigators were found. The couple was then placed under arrest.

Both Walter and Tricia Lee are being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

