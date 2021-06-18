Mercer County Grand Jury hands down latest indictments

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·7 min read

Jun. 18—PRINCETON — Attempted first-degree murder, DUI causing death and first-degree robbery were among the indictments handed down by the June 2021 term of the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Kaleb Jakeh Starkey, 20, of Princeton was indicted on charges including attempt to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment, according to the criminal docket released Thursday by the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Starkey was arrested last year in connection with a Jan. 5, 2020 shooting. The Princeton Police Department sought Starkey after he allegedly went to a business on North Caperton Avenue and opened fire from a moving vehicle, Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department said then. One shot or more of the shots hit a window at the nearby Amy's House of Hope.

Starkey was later apprehended after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Locust Street near Princeton. He is currently being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

In another case, the grand jury returned indictments including DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI of controlled substances causing death, driving while license revoked, operating a motor vehicle without required security, expired registration, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm against Bobby Glenn Trent, 36, of Princeton.

Trent was arrested in October 2020 after a crash in the 3180 area of Matoaka Road in Lashmeet, Deputy J.S. Bish of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said after the incident.

In the criminal complaint, Bish said that when he arrived on the scene, he saw a silver Pontiac sitting off the roadside and a black Ford resting on its top in the road.

Bish stated in his report that he saw an elderly female, Daisy Ryan, on her back, and not moving, on the driver's side of the Ford. He then checked her and found "a faint and light pulse." He tried to get Ryan to regain consciousness. After multiple attempts, he began to check for a pulse again and was unable to find one.

Trent later said he was the Pontiac's driver, Bish said in his report. Trent was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where he consented to a blood draw, Bish said in the report. While at the hospital, Bish spoke to the ER charge nurse and was informed that Ryan was deceased. The Ford's driver had "possible life-threatening injuries."

After a drug recognition evaluation (DRE) was conducted, Bish was advised that Trent was "under the influence of a drug and was unable to operate a motor vehicle safely," according to the criminal complaint.

Indictments on charges including first-degree robbery, conspiracy, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person were returned in the cases of Timothy Tyrone Gibbs, 31 and Amy Dawn Mitchem, 20, of Bluefield, according to the indictments list.

The case began Jan. 14 at Strawberry Loop Road near Princeton in which one person, Gibbs, was shot. After an investigation, Gibbs arrested in Welch by the U.S. Marshals Service. Gibbs was on federal probation, according to Detective — Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Gibbs told investigators after the shooting that he was walking from the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Glenwood Park Road. He said that when he arrived at Strawberry Loop, he was confronted by a male individual who "attempted to rob him and steal his cellphone," and that he was shot after a fight started and the male "produced a firearm and Gibbs was shot," Lt. M.T. Hatfield of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said in his report.

A search of Mitchem's cellphone, which was conducted after a search warrant was obtained, showed that Mitchem and Gibbs had "conspired together" to lure a Bluefield man to Strawberry Loop Road, and "Timothy's intent was to commit robbery," Hatfield said. The intended victim thought that he was going to pick up a bag for Mitchem.

The man, who was found with help from the Bluefield Police Department, said he had a Glock 9-mm with him, Hatfield said in the report. When he arrived at his destination, he "heard what sounded like a slide of a semi-automatic pistol and was met by gunfire. He stated that he fell back, quickly checked himself for injuries and was able to return fire." Fearing for his life, he fled the area.

Sommers said this man was not facing charges.

Gibbs is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

In another case, a Mercer County man who injured a deputy Feb. 16 and fled the scene was indicted on multiple charges.

Matthew James Davis, 35, of Princeton was indicted on charges including fleeing an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing an officer causing bodily injury to another, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, assault during the commission of a felony and DUI causing injury, according to the criminal docket.

Deputy J.S. Bish of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department was hit while answering a call about two people passed out in a vehicle at a Kegley business's parking lot, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers.

Bish responded to the call along with Lt. S.J. Cary, Cpl. J.M. Ellison and Deputy D.A. Calloway. When the deputies made contact with Davis and a woman who was with him, Miranda Ellis, Davis refused to give his identification. When members of the Princeton Rescue Squad tried to assess his condition and the condition of Ellis, Davis "refuses to speak with them," Sommers said.

When the car's doors were unlocked, Bish opened the driver's side door and ordered Davis to get out, Sommers stated in the report.

"The accused refused, gripping the steering wheel and gear shift. Deputy Bish ordered him to release the gear shift, but he refused and placed the vehicle in reserve and accelerated," Sommers said. "Deputy Bush orders the accused to stop the vehicle, while attempting to remove the accused from the driver's seat."

"The accused accelerated in reverse into a ditch with Deputy Bish halfway in the vehicle. The vehicle stops briefly while in the ditch and then the accused accelerates through it, across U.S. Route 19, throwing Deputy Bish from the vehicle onto the pavement," Sommers said in the report. "When Deputy Bish struck the pavement, he was knocked unconscious."

Corporal Ellison and Deputy Calloway pursued Davis while Lt. Cary aided Bish. Bish was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where he was treated and later released. After a chase in which Davis reached speeds of up to 90 mph, Calloway was "able to strike the rear of the accused's vehicle and stop at it" at Country Route 71.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks said after the incident that Davis was taken to Princeton Community Hospital when a warrant was obtained to have blood drawn for a evaluation. The hospital found that Davis had a preexisting condition, and he was transferred to another medical facility. While there, he checked himself out.

Davis returned to Mercer County where he became involved in another vehicular pursuit the night of Feb. 20 that started in the Spanishburg area, Parks said. The car was wrecked and Davis was apprehended. There were no injuries. The West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment was in the pursuit along with Mercer County deputies.

Davis is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 people dead, 2 more injured after overnight shooting in Durham

    The number of people shot this year is on a similar pace as last year when a possible record number of people were shot in the Bull City.

  • Capitol Rioter Indicted Under Rarely Used Gun Law Written To Target Black Activists

    A grand jury has invoked a rarely used federal statute to indict a Capitol defendant who repeatedly admitted transporting a weapon across state lines ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The D.C. federal grand jury, in a superseding indictment returned Wednesday and unsealed Thursday, charged Guy Reffitt of Texas with transporting “a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun, knowing and having reason to know and intending that the firearm will be used unlawfully in furtherance of a civil disorder.” Reffitt is the first Capitol defendant indicted under the firearm component of the civil disorder statute, according to a law enforcement official.

  • Virginia marijuana legalization timetable has many confused

    Virginia's road to legalizing simple possession of marijuana has had some twists and turns, so it's not surprising that advocacy groups have been flooded with calls from people trying to understand exactly what will be allowed under state law as of July 1. Legislators initially voted in February to legalize possession of up to an ounce of marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales would begin. An outcry ensued over the three-year wait before ending pot possession penalties, so in April they voted to move up legalization to this July 1.

  • Human body parts found scattered in Minneapolis

    Police officers in Minneapolis confirmed a series of grisly discoveries on Thursday, human body parts found in the city's northeast.That’s according to police spokesperson, John Elder.“At 9:29 this morning, Minneapolis police received a 911 report of possible body parts being found on the 300 block of Main Street NE. Officers arrived, located the items and they do in fact appear to be human body parts... And we are treating this as a homicide investigation."Elder added additional body parts were discovered at another location, but police have been unable to identify the victim.Local media reported critical body parts are still missing, including the victim’s head.Although unconfirmed, officials believe the remains to be of an adult, white male.

  • These Republicans Celebrated Capitol Police. Then They Voted Against Them.

    Al Drago/Bloomberg via GettyOn Tuesday afternoon, 21 Republican lawmakers went to the House floor and cast a vote against legislation to bestow Congress’ highest honor on the Capitol Police for their service on Jan. 6.It was a curious vote, even for these Republicans who are among the most loyal pro-Trump—and pro-law enforcement—voices in Congress. But it was made even more curious for 12 of them because of what hangs outside their office doors: signs of support for the Capitol Police.Hundreds o

  • Back home: Biden has daunting to-do list after European tour

    President Joe Biden is facing a formidable to-do list now that he’s back from his summit-filled trip to Europe, with pressing legislative challenges, foreign policy follow-up and a need to steer the country’s reopening as the coronavirus threat recedes. From voting rights and immigration to his massive legislation on jobs and infrastructure, Biden is trying to get as much done as possible in Congress before the start of its August recess. “I think we — the country, has put a different face on where we’ve been and where we’re going," Biden told reporters on the tarmac in Geneva late Wednesday as he headed back to Washington.

  • North Korea says it expects both ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with Biden administration

    It comes as the new US envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in South Korea for a first visit

  • Former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee reportedly signs with Raiders

    Former Ohio State linebacker and first-round draft pick Darron Lee has reportedly signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Trump's former physician sent a letter to Biden asking him take a cognitive test - and more than a dozen Republicans signed it

    Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas said Thursday he's circulating a letter among House GOP colleagues that calls on Biden to take a cognitive test.

  • DeSantis has no business sending Florida police to Texas border. Campaign ruse alert! | Opinion

    If Gov. Ron DeSantis really cared about the meth-addiction problem in Florida, he would not be looking for solutions among immigrants at the Texas or Arizona borders, where he has no jurisdiction to enforce immigration law or run drug stings.

  • Aiden Leos case: California man in suspected road rage killing admitted to firing gun, prosecutors say

    The suspect charged with killing Aiden Leos, 6, in a suspected road rage incident told police he shot at the car, according to prosecutors.

  • Fact check: Hillary Clinton was not hanged at Guantanamo Bay

    A conspiracy theory suggests that Navy SEALs arrested Hillary Clinton under Trump's direction, and that she was later hanged. This is false.

  • Is it better to get immunity from catching COVID — or vaccines? What science shows

    It’s like a coin flip: risk contracting COVID-19 — and potentially​ becoming a long-hauler — or getting vaccinated.

  • Judge frees man from death row, points to withheld evidence in Charlotte murder trial

    Michael Wayne Sherrill was convicted of Cynthia’s Dotson’s 1984 rape and murder in Charlotte. Here’s why a judge vacated his sentence.

  • Violence shatters Pakistani elite as thousands protest 'illegal' land grab

    For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia. Brochures offer world class amenities, a floodlit golf course and even a replica Parthenon. Yet two weeks ago the haven of Bahria Tow

  • Patrick Mahomes shares 'Madden 22' cover with Tom Brady. Has he reached GOAT status?

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is worthy of joining Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on the cover of 'Madden NFL 22.' But is it too soon to call him a GOAT?

  • Hindu priest tipped to succeed Narendra Modi claims hospitals lied about India oxygen shortages

    Yogi Adityanath, the Hindu priest tipped as successor to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said hospitals lied about shortages of oxygen during the height of the Covid crisis, in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph. Mr Adityanath, the chief minister of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, is seen as the third most powerful man in India behind his colleagues in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr Modi and home minister Amit Shah. The controversial politician attracts f

  • 'Hopelessly divided' Supreme Court defies narrative with another unanimous opinion

    For a hopelessly divided ideological court, the Supreme Court seems to be saying a lot in one voice about the law and its own institution

  • People can carry handguns in Texas without training or license starting Sept. 1

    The new law allows Texans who are 21 and older and not otherwise prohibited from having a gun to carry a handgun without a license.

  • Conservative Justices Dismiss GOP Tricks and Save Obamacare

    Erin Schaff/ GettyThe Affordable Care Act has survived its third Supreme Court challenge and is still the law of the land.Most importantly, it did so with the support of four conservative justices–Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, who voted with three liberals to dismiss the case, California v. Texas, for lack of standing.They didn’t do this to save Obamacare–indeed, Justice Thomas wrote a concurring opinion maligning the law and the Court’s previous examinations