Mercer County jury convicts man of sexually assaulting a child

Oct. 7—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing between 51 to 168 years in prison after a circuit court jury convicted him on multiple offenses including sexual abuse by a custodian and first-degree sexual assault.

After a three-day trial, Donald White, 34, of Bluewell was found guilty Thursday by a Mercer County jury on two counts of sexual abuse by a custodian; one count of sexual assault first degree; one count of sexual abuse first degree; and one count of attempt to commit first-degree sexual abuse, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran.

White is facing between 51 and 168 years in prison when he is sentenced later by the circuit court, Cochran said.

Assistant prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch handled the prosecution.

"I'm grateful the jury did the right thing in this case. We hope the verdict will help the child to continue to heal from the trauma caused by the actions of the defendant," Lynch said. "Thanks to the sheriff's department for their hard work in bringing those who choose to victimize children to Justice."

Cochran said that Lynch and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department worked very hard on this case and "did a great job." Cochran also thanked Children's Home Society and Mercer County Child Protect.

"It takes cooperation among multiple agencies to bring cases to a successful conclusion and that's what we are doing here in Mercer County," he stated.

Circuit Court Judge William Sadler presided over the jury trial and criminal defense attorney Ryan J. Flanigan represented the defendant.

Judge Sadler revoked White's bond after the verdict Thursday and remanded him to the Southern Regional Jail pending sentencing.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

