Mercer County jury finds Brandon L. Williams not guilty

Feb. 14—PRINCETON — A Mercer County jury found a local man who was charged in April 2020 with first-degree sexual assault involving a child not guilty Monday.

Brandon L. Williams, 23, of Mercer County was tried before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. Williams was arrested on April 24, 2020 after an investigation into allegations involving sexual abuse of a child less than 16 years old. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust, according to court records.

During a forensic interview on March 12, 2020 conducted by Child Protect of Mercer County, the child stated that Williams was "mean to her" and tickled in inappropriate places, according to a criminal complaint filed by Lt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The child's guardian said that Williams would visit and spend the night at the child's home from March 2019 to about September 2019, according to a criminal complaint. The guardian also stated that Williams had access to the child from March 2019 to October 2019, and said that the child would be left in the care of Williams on numerous occasions.

Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said Monday that the jury had found Williams not guilty.

Williams had been facing the possibility of a lengthy sentence. According to the West Virginia Code, first-degree sexual assault carries a possible sentence of 25 to 100 years in prison. First-degree sexual abuse has a penalty of one to five years, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Williams was represented by attorneys Dwight Staples and Gail Staples of Huntington.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

