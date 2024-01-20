Mercer County kicks of new batch of 54 demolitions

Jan. 20—By GREG JORDAN

MONTCALM — Work on demolishing another large batch of Mercer County's dilapidated structures started at dawn Thursday when decaying buildings along Lorton Lick Road started coming down.

Lori Mills, Mercer County's dilapidated structures officer, said contractors started taking down a batch of 54 structures. It is Batch 4 and it was bid out to three contractors — Empire Salvage, Virginia Asphalt and Reclaim Company — for $292,000.

"So we have three contractors," Mills said. "We are at the end of this grant cycle, this and one more batch."

Work is underway to select dilapidated structures for Batch 5.

"We're bidding out 33," Mills said. "We hope we have enough funding to cover it all."

When the $1.5 million grant became available, the county took applications from residents who could not afford to have deteriorating houses and other structures torn down and hauled away.

The county stopped accepting new applications in December last year, but many of the applications that had been filed are in the two remaining batches.

"We definitely have enough applications to use up the rest of the funding," Mills stated.

What is left of the original state DEP grant must be spent by March 31.

"We basically have about 87 structures to tear down between now and March 31, which is a huge feat and we're hopeful to be able to get that accomplished," she said.

The county is applying for additional state funding from the DEP, but the requirements for spending it will change.

"We haven't finalized exactly how the program is going to work in this next round," Mills said. "We're still looking at that. It could be the homeowner paying half of the demo (demolition) costs or it may be that the county is required to file a lien against the property. We just aren't sure at this point yet."

The county has applied for $750,000, but Mills said how much the county could be awarded is not known.

"I would say within the next month we should know," she stated.

A single-story home along Lorton Lick Road near Montcalm was one of the structures that was coming down Thursday morning. The decaying house had been "a huge safety issue" which was attracting squatters, Mills recalled.

More than one crash had happened in front of it.

"My workday started at 6:30 this morning. There's a lot on my plate, but it all comes together by the time demo day rolls around," she added. "It's my favorite day, demo day. And see in a very short amount of time a property go from bad to good."

