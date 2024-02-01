Mercer County and local cities awarded state demolition funding

Feb. 1—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Over $1.4 million in state grant funding is coming to Mercer County so the demolition of dilapidated structures causing safety risks and reducing property values can continue to move ahead.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) announced Wednesday that 69 communities will receive more than $15.6 million in grant funding as part of the second phase of the state's Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program (DLAP).

In this second phase, a total of 69 communities, including towns, cities and counties have been approved for grants amounting to $15,662,25.

The Mercer County Commission will be receiving a $750,000 grant for demolitions. The city of Bluefield will be awarded $650,000 and the city of Princeton will receive $78,000, according to the WVDEP announcement.

Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills said the county had a bid opening Wednesday for Batch 5, its fifth group of structures to be torn down. When this batch's 34 structures are demolished, the county will have spent all of a $1.5 million state DEP grant it was awarded in 2023. These 34 structures will bring the total torn down in what Mills is calling the county's first round of demolitions to 175.

"The demos have to be completed by March 31 and then we will move on to the second round of funding," Mills said.

Mills said her hope is to tear down 100 structures with the second round of funding. Many of the first round's structures were owned by people who could not afford to have them torn down, so they applied for funding.

"With that being said, the program is changing a little bit," Mills said.

People can start applying for demolition grants by the first part of April. The terms of these new applications for Round 2 are still being worked out, Mills said.

"Right now we're working in the Bluewell, Montcalm area and next week the Matoaka area and we just ask everyone to please use caution," she added. "And use caution and have a little patience with us if there happens to be a truck blocking the road for a few minutes."

Contractors are urged to move equipment as quickly as possible so roads are not obstructed for too long, she said.

The city of Bluefield will be continuing its demolition program with the new DEP grant. Last year, the city received a $1.5 million demolitions grant.

"That's the plan," said City Attorney Anthony Heltzel. "We have a lot of dilapidated structures and we've made really good headway with the $1.5 million."

Heltzel estimated that the city has torn down close to 100 structures. The DEP funding is also helping the city demolish buildings at the downtown's 400 block. With the new round of funding, the city will be able to keep getting rid of dangerous buildings and clearing space for new structures.

"This is going to be really good for the city of Bluefield and help up clean up the blight in the city," he said of the new grant.

Ty Smith, code director for the city of Princeton, said the $78,000 grant will pay for the demolition of six structures. The city will then resubmit for additional funding.

The governor said the funding was "helping move West Virginia in the right direction."

"Let's be clear: West Virginia is on the rise. We're attracting visitors and businesses from all over the world, and our future is brighter than ever," Justice said. "This funding provides the rocket boost needed to propel us forward, because we are tearing down what's holding us back and making way for what's to come. I thank the WVDEP for their incredible work to get this second phase across the finish line."

This funding will reimburse the communities for expenses related to the demolition of 1,290 targeted structures, marking a substantial increase in the program's reach and impact compared to its pilot phase, state officials said.

Mirroring the outreach conducted for DLAP's inaugural phase last year, the WVDEP sent interactive questionnaire surveys to all 55 counties and to all incorporated municipalities in West Virginia. It received responses from 43 counties and 124 municipalities.

Grant selections were made from this list of respondents following a comprehensive review process based on certain minimum requirements and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) guidelines to ensure the funds are used efficiently and effectively and have a significant potential for positive community impact. The selected projects span the state, from Weirton in Hancock County to Wyoming County, showcasing the widespread need for such an initiative.

"This program is about more than just tearing down old buildings — it's about building up our communities, making them safer, and preparing them for future productive use," said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. "We're not just clearing away the old; we're laying the foundation for the new."

The WVDEP will administer the funding and is committed to providing technical assistance and support throughout the execution of these projects, according to the governor's office. Selected communities will have 12 months to spend their budgeted amount, with the possibility for a single six-month extension. No payments will be made until demolition work is completed and all required supportive documentation has been submitted.

Other southern West Virginia counties and municipalities are sharing in the WVDEP demolition grant money.

The Raleigh County Commission will get a $494,000 WVDEP demolition grant and the city of Beckley will receive $487,000, according to the governor's announcement. Another grant worth $201,000 will go to the Summers County Commission and the city of Hinton will receive $481,000. The Wyoming County Commission will get $234,000.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

