Mercer County man accused of strangling wife to death

Jun. 16—State police have charged a Mercer County man with homicide in the death of his wife.

According to state police, Eric Raymond George, 44, of Coolspring Township called 911 himself shortly before 11 p.m. Monday to ask for emergency services and said he had just strangled Serena Schoeder, 41, to death.

State police responded and detained George. Schoeder, of Lemoore, Calif. was found dead inside the home.

Police said George declined to answer questions about what happened.

According to court records, George was denied bail when he was arraigned Tuesday and sent to the Mercer County Prison.

George is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 28 on a single charge of criminal homicide.

