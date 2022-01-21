Mercer County man charged with first-degree sexual assault

Jan. 21—PRINCETON — One man was arrested Friday morning after officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a complaint about a sexual assault at a local residence.

Officers were dispatched to an address at Fellers Street, according to a statement from the police department.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with a complainant and the accused, Joshua Stephens," investigators said.

The complainant advised officers that Stephens, no age available, had sexually assaulted a female juvenile under the age of 10, according to the police department.

"Based on evidence gathered on the initial complaint, Mr. Stephens was arrested for first-degree sexual assault and was placed in Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment," according to the Princeton police. "As the investigation continues, the accused is likely to face more charges."

An arraignment hearing for Stephens was pending Friday in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

First-degree sexual assault, which is a felony, carries a possible term of 15 to 35 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

