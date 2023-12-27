Mercer County man charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude

Dec. 27—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing a felony charge of patronizing a victim of sexual servitude after allegedly traveling to a location with the intent of meeting a purported minor for sexual relations.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. J.B. Yeager of the West Virginia State Police Beckley detachment, a person identified as Douglas Marshall Kinzer, 43, of Princeton drove to a location near Princeton "with the intent of meeting a purported minor with the intent of having sexual relations with said minor."

"During the conversations, Kinzer discussed meeting with the child's purported guardian and the purported minor with the intent to pay for sexual services with both," Yeager said in the criminal complaint.

Members of law enforcement were on the scene at the meeting location and observed Kinzer's vehicle circle the location several times, Yeager said in the complaint.

The vehicle was stopped by marked West Virginia State Police units.

The driver, identified as Kinzer, was arrested at the scene and transported to the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment for processing.

"While at the detachment, Kinzer agreed to an interview and advised he was communicating with an adult in reference to having sexual relations with the adult and a minor child, however advised he only intended to have sex with the adult once he got to the meet location," Yeager said in the criminal complaint.

Kinzer is free on a $100,000 surety bond.

According to the West Virginia Code, any person who knowingly patronizes another person in commercial sexual activity and who knows that such a person is a victim of sexual servitude is guilty of a felony.

The penalty includes a sentence of one to five years in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both. Any person who knowingly patronizes a minor and knows or has reason to believe the minor is a victim of sexual servitude faces a penalty of three to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $300,000, or both.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com