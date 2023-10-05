Mercer County man charged with strangulation and domestic assault

Oct. 5—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man has been charged with felony strangulation and other domestic charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Mercer County detective.

Aaron Miles Stafford, 37, of Princeton was charged with a felony charge, strangulation, and misdemeanor charges including domestic battery and domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday by Detective-Lieutenant Steven A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The charges were based on alleged incidents which took place at Stafford's home in July and August this year. During these incident, his wife was injured, according to the criminal complaint. During an August incident, she was slammed against a bedroom wall and wrapped his right and left arm around her neck, pulling her up and down "so had that (she) could get get airflow, making (her) head feel like it was going to explode."

Sommers said in his report that he observed events of the August incident from provided surveillance footage. On Sept. 11, the wife was treated at a local hospital for injuries received from a different incident, and took the opportunity to have her shoulder treated from injuries received during the August incident. She was being treated for a possible torn rotator cuff.

A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set.

Strangulation is a felony with a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. Domestic battery has a jail term of up to 12 months, and domestic assault has a jail term of up to six months.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

