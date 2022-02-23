Mercer County man in December 2020 Matoaka kidnapping case indicted

Feb. 23—PRINCETON — A Charleston resident who was arrested in December 2020 after allegedly holding a man and three children hostage at knifepoint in a Matoaka home has been indicted on charges including kidnapping.

Rex Allen Hurt, 41, of Charleston was indicted by the February 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges of kidnapping, assault during the commission of a felony and burglary, according to the criminal docket released Tuesday by the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Hurt is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

Hurt was shot and injured on Dec. 31, 2020 after deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were dispatched around midnight to 101 First Street in Matoaka. Hurt allegedly broken into the home, armed himself with a knife and held a man and three children in an upstairs bedroom.

The home's resident, Kaytie Thomas, told deputies that Hurt was her ex-boyfriend. A teenage girl at the home said Hurt had broken through the home's back door, and glass in the back door had been "busted out," Sgt Adam Ballard said during Hurt's preliminary hearing.

Hurt was in an upstairs bedroom with Luke Hines and three female children. One was 2 years old and another was 7 years old; the third child was between those ages, Ballard said then.

Ballard testified that he and other deputies spoke to Hurt through the closed bedroom door, identified themselves as law enforcement and urged him to look out the window so he could see the sheriff's cruiser and its blue lights. Hurt said that he didn't believe they were law enforcement, and "thought there was someone chasing after him...and he feared for his life and his safety."

Negotiations continued for about 30 minutes and deputies repeatedly asked Hurt to let Hines and the children leave, Ballard stated. At one point, Hurt had pulled a dresser in front of the door. Deputy M.R. Lacy arrived and said that the bedroom's blinds had been drawn. The county's SWAT team was requested.

Ballard said they heard an altercation inside the bedroom and heard at least one of the children "scream as if in pain." Ballard breached the door and entered the room. Hurt was shot once in the abdomen when he approached deputies "aggressively" with the knife, Ballard said.

Hurt was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center where he was hospitalized and later had physical rehabilitation. An arrest warrant was obtained in January 2021 so he could be arrested after leaving the hospital. He was later arrested on the outstanding warrant when he was recognized at a Princeton home, according to court records.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

