Mercer County man facing sexual assault and gross child neglect charges

May 28—PRINCETON — Juveniles allegedly being offered marijuana and methamphetamine has led to a Mercer County man being charged with felonies including second-degree sexual assault and gross child neglect.

Jacob Andrew Nester, 27, was charged Monday with second-degree sexual assault and gross child neglect after a girl who was less than 16 years old "presented to Princeton Community Hospital, Bluefield Emergency Department," on Sunday to report being sexually assaulted, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The girl received treatment and forensic examination. During the exam, she disclosed that she was at Nester's home in Montcalm with other adults, according to the criminal complaint.

"At one point, she is provided with what she believed to be marijuana and after smoking it, she passed out for an unknown period," Sommers said in the complaint.

"When she woke up, Jacob Nester was on top of her. Jacob Nester's and her pants were pulled down to their knees."

On Tuesday, Sommers interviewed Nester at the sheriff's department. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, he provided an audio-video recorded statement, according to the report.

"During his statement, he initially denied having any sexual contact with (juvenile).

He stated that (the juvenile) had smoked methamphetamine in his residence," Sommers said.

Nester said two children were also present. One was offered methamphetamine, according to the report.

Nester said that he "observed the pipe near the child's mouth."

"I inquired if the child had ingested methamphetamine, he stated that he did not believe so and he acted OK afterwards," Sommers said.

Sommers said in his report that he asked Nester if he had taken the child to the doctor.

"He stated that he had not taken him to seek medical care, but was going to do so," Sommers said.

Nester also said that he saw an adult female attempt to "entice" one of the children in a sex act.

"I asked if he had reported any of these events and he stated no," Sommers said.

Later in the interview, Nester admitted that there had been sexual contact between him, a 27-year-old male, and the girl who was treated at the hospital, Sommers said.

During the sexual contact, one of the children was in the bedroom.

Nester is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Second-degree sexual assault has a possible sentence to 10 to 25 years in prison.

Child neglect resulting in injury or risk of injury has a sentence of one to five years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

