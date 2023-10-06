Mercer County man gets two years in federal prison for threatening FBI over Trump raid

Oct. 6—A Mercer County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents online via social media last summer.

Adam Bies was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh after pleading guilty to a total of 14 counts for threatening to murder, injure and assault FBI agents in August 2022. He had faced up to 10 years in prison when sentenced.

In June, Bies, 47, of Mercer, pleaded guilty to seven counts of making interstate threats and seven counts of influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

In addition to the two years of federal prison time, Bies was ordered by U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV to serve three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison and pay a $1,400 special assessment.

Bies made the online threats days after the FBI used a search warrant for an Aug. 8, 2022, search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida, for evidence of stolen classified documents.

Bies issued a variety of threats on the social networking service Gab, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case.

The FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip from the MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute) Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor regarding Gab user "BlankFocus," later identified as Bies, according to court documents,

The posts stated "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop" and "If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die," according to court documents.

According to court documents, on Aug. 10, 2022, Bies wrote: "Every single piece of (expletive) who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their (expletive) toilets deserves to die. You've declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU."

In another post on Aug. 10, Bies wrote: "HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door."

The U.S. Attorney's Office had sought a 30- to 37- month prison sentence for Bies.

After FBI agents arrived at Bies' home the night of Aug. 12, 2022, with an arrest warrant and a search warrant Bies exited the home carrying a rifle, Jeffrey Bengel, an assistant U.S. Attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum to the court.

"By his threats, and by his conduct on the night of his arrest, Bies created an extremely dangerous situation that could easily have resulted in tragedy," Bengel wrote. "This would have been a tragedy solely of Bies' design, unfolding in the way that he outlined in his Gab posts."

In her sentencing memorandum, Bies' defense attorney, Sarah Levin, an assistant federal public defender, asked the court to sentence Bies to just the 14 months in jail — the time Bies already had served in jail since arrest in August 2022.

"Adam knows he went too far in the messages he posted. However, Adam never intended to cause harm or carry out the threats in his messages; he did not encourage others to act; and he never thought that the FBI would show up at his house," Levin wrote in asking for leniency from the court.