Mercer County man ordered to trial for 2016 murder of woman found near Johnstown hiking trail

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·3 min read

Mar. 19—A Mercer County man was ordered Friday to stand trial, accused of murdering a Blairsville woman in 2016 and dumping her body near a hiking trail in Johnstown.

Christopher George Rowe, 46, was held for court following a three-hour preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

Rowe is accused of killing Kaylene Roedel, 26, who was the mother of his child.

Two hikers found her body near the Honan Avenue Community Hiking & Biking Trail on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found face-up, with her legs spread apart and with her shirt, shorts and underwear cut down the middle. Police said she had been sexually assaulted.

Rowe is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and false reports to police.

He pleaded not guilty through attorneys David Raho and Maureen McQuillan, of the Cambria County Public Defender's Office.

Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Aurandt and Warren Crilly called five witnesses to give testimony.

The court heard testimony from Lia DeMarco, assistant chief for the Cambria County Detective Bureau; Johnstown police Detective Cory Adams; Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist; Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees; and Matthew Stockdill, a former Cambria County Prison inmate.

Testimony indicated a pattern of stalking and abuse.

DeMarco testified that Rowe was in the Cambria County Prison on July 28, 2016, when he placed two phone calls to Roedel, begging her to give him another chance.

On a phone recording played for the court, Rowe is heard expressing his love, and Roedel tells him that she can live without him.

"She made it clear she wanted nothing to do with him," DeMarco testified.

Stockdill, who was incarcerated with Rowe at the time, testified that he repeatedly heard Rowe say that he was going to kill Roedel.

Rowe was released from prison on Aug. 1, 2016, following a bond reduction hearing.

An Indiana County 911 call and a report from Blairsville police showed that Rowe arrived at Roedel's home on Aug. 3, 2016, and that she had to pepper-spray him, Adams testified.

Blairsville police went to Roedel's home on Aug. 6, 2016, one day after her family reported her missing. Police found Rowe, a woman identified as Denise Walker and other people loading items into Roedel's Blazer and a U-Haul trailer, Adams testified.

Surveillance video taken earlier that day shows Roedel's Blazer driving near Enmacon Service Corp. and turning onto a dead-end road near the Honan Avenue trail, Adams said.

On Aug. 7, hikers found Roedel's body.

Rowe has admitted to driving the Blazer on Aug. 6, but blamed Roedel's death on Walker, Adams said.

A report from the state police crime lab found Rowe's DNA in blood found on Roedel's underwear, Adams said.

Whaley and Lees said Roedel's cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined etiology."

Raho asked the judge to throw out the charges.

"They couldn't establish where and when she died, and all of the findings include the word 'undetermined,' " Raho said. "They really can't establish a firm cause of death at this time."

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said prosecuting the case is a multi-agency effort.

"All kinds of people have put a lot of work and effort into this case," he said after the hearing. "We will continue to work hard to get justice for Ms. Roedel."

Rowe is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Recommended Stories

  • Century Communities (CCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Century Communities (CCS) closed at $61.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day.

  • D.R. Horton (DHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $83.63, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day.

  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) closed at $34.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day.

  • Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $36.27, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $143.74, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $79.06, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $113.63, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Elon Musk said Tesla wouldn't exist without a little-known electric convertible called the tZero. Here's how the prototype car led to the formation of Tesla and paved the way for electric vehicles.

    The tZero, made by a company called AC Propulsion, led directly to the formation of Tesla and its first car, the Roadster.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • 2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

    Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June, ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship. The company's Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”