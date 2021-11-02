Mercer County man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of juvenile

Nov. 2—PRINCETON — After a circuit court judge reminded him Monday of his constitutional rights including the right to a jury trial, a Mercer County man pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse involving a female juvenile less than 12 years old.

Alexander Duane Hamilton Sr., 49, of Princeton was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a plea hearing. Hamilton was arrested in Nov. 2019 and was later indicted by the February 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.

During Monday's hearing, Judge Wills reminded Hamilton of his right to a trial by jury, the right not to testify and that he would be presumed innocent until a jury determined that he was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Wills also informed Hamilton that pleading guilty would be the same as being convicted during a trial.

After being reminded of his rights, Hamilton pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, which carries a possible sentence of five to 25 years in prison.

Under the West Virginia Code, the sentence of five to 25 years is imposed when the person violating this provision is 18 years or older than the victim, and the victim is younger than 12 years old. There is also a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

During a forensic interview by Child Protect, the juvenile said that Hamilton had touched her privates. When Wills asked Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer what the state's case would have been if there had been trial, Pfeifer said that the victim had described how Hamilton "groped" her privates.

The victim described and demonstrated the acts by using dolls during the forensic interview, according to a report Trooper R.L. Jones of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

Other offenses in the indictment were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Wills scheduled sentencing for early 2022 and ordered that a pre-sentencing investigation and a sex offender evaluation be conducted.

Hamilton was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

