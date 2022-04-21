Mercer County man pleads guilty in federal court to selling hydromorphone

Apr. 21—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in federal court to distribution of hydromorphone, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Eric Hendricks, 46, of Bluefield, admitted he sold four hydromorphone pills for $100 to a confidential informant in the Bluefield area on Feb. 26, 2018, according to court documents. Hendricks further admitted to selling four hydromorphone pills to a confidential informant on Feb. 21, 2018, and again on March 7, 2018.

Hendricks is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to court records.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation.

United States Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney John L. File is prosecuting the case.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

