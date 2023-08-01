Mercer County man pleads guilty in federal court to child exploitation

Aug. 1—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from on or about April 19, 2021, to on or about Feb. 17, 2022, Eric Shawn Phillips, 43, of Princeton persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female to engage in sexual activity with him.

Phillips admitted that his criminal conduct included sending numerous sexually explicit messages to the minor female via text messaging and social media messaging apps, according to court documents.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13. Phillips and the United States Attorney's Office have agreed that a sentence of 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release is the appropriate punishment for his crimes. Phillips must also register as a sex offender.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Julie M. White and Alex Redmon are prosecuting the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

