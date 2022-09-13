Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Sep. 13—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man was sentenced Monday for a federal gun crime relating to two firearms found in his possession back in 2021.

Torrey Hairston, 35, of Bluefield was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 19, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at Hairston's apartment. Officers encountered Hairston and found one firearm in Hairston's pocket and a second firearm on the apartment floor. Hairston admitted to possessing both firearms, a Baretta Nano 9mm pistol and a Glock 26 9mm pistol.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to court records. Hairston knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Mercer County Circuit Court on March 27, 2017.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bluefield Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for conducting the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

