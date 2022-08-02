Mercer County man pleads guilty to a federal gun crime

Aug. 2—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, admitted to pointing a Diamondback Arms, Model DB9, 9mm pistol at a man on Highland Avenue in Princeton on Sept. 24, 2019.

Trent had gotten into an argument with the man while walking by the man's house. During the argument, Trent approached the man, pointed the firearm at him, and threatened to shoot him, according to court documents. The man called 911. Trent was eventually arrested by law enforcement officers. The officers recovered the firearm in the bushes near the man's house. Trent admitted the firearm had a defaced serial number.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Trent knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for grand larceny and conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 4, 2011.

Trent is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich is prosecuting the case.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com