Mercer County man sentenced in federal court for fentanyl crime

Mar. 7—BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield man was sentenced Monday in federal court to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 11, 2022, Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bluefield.

Jones admitted to selling the fentanyl as well as quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions in Mercer County around the same time period, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Jan. 19, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones' residence and found approximately 15 grams of fentanyl and 7.94 grams of cocaine. Jones admitted that he planned to distribute the controlled substances.

Jones was previously convicted of distributing cocaine in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Oct. 4, 2018. Jones was sentenced today to two years in prison for committing a crime while on supervised release for that conviction, to run concurrently with Monday's five-year, 10-month sentence.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The task force consists of members of the West Virginia State Police, the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, and the McDowell County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

