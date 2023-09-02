Mercer County man sentenced for first-degree sexual abuse and other offenses

Sep. 2—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was sentenced Friday in circuit court on charges including attempt to commit felony sexual assault and sexual abuse involving two female juveniles under his care.

Tyler Christian Farley, 20, was brought before Circuit Court Mark Wills for sentencing. Farley had previously pleaded guilty to attempt to commit a felony: to wit, first-degree sexual assault and two counts for first degree sexual abuse. The victims were underage when the offenses were committed between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2022, according to the indictment. Farley had previously pleaded guilty to attempt to commit a felony: to wit, first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Members of the victims' family read statements to the court prior before sentencing. One victim said that she still experienced "night terrors."

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer asked the court to impose the maximum sentence. Pfeifer said that during Farley's initial statement to investigators, he was "adamant" that nothing happened, then started blaming other people for his actions and claimed he was under the influence of marijuana.

Farley admitted that the sexual abuse "happened 10 times," Pfeifer told the court.

"This means one of those times it happened, he wasn't under the influence at the very least," Pfeifer said.

Judge Wills told Farley that he had affected the victims in such a way, their lives may never be what they could have been. He also stated that Farley was not a good candidate for probation.

The judge sentenced Farley to a term of four to 16 years in prison. When he is released, he will be under supervision for 10 years and will be required to register with the West Virginia State Police as a sex offender.

"Crimes against our children are crimes that the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office takes very seriously," Pfeifer said.

"We can never give the victims back the innocence that the defendant robbed from them, but I hope that these brave girls, and our community, are satisfied with the justice that was served here today. I would like to thank Cpl. (B.J.) Garrettson of the West Virginia State Police and everyone at Child Protect for all their hard work."

The mother of one of the victims spoke after the hearing.

"I'm happy about it. I think that I would rather have seen 100 years; but, you know, that gives the children involved enough time to grow up and become legal adults and be able to protect themselves," she said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com