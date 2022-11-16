Mercer County man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

Nov. 16—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in federal court, on Sept. 24, 2019, Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton got into an argument with a Highland Avenue resident while walking past the man's house.

Trent admitted that he approached the man, pointed a Diamondback Arms, Model DB9, 9mm pistol at him and threatened to shoot him, according to a statement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice. When the man called 911, Trent hid the firearm in some bushes down the street. Law enforcement officers arrived, arrested Trent, and found the hidden firearm.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Trent knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for grand larceny and conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 4, 2011.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

