Mercer County man sentenced on three counts first-degree sexual abuse

Sep. 9—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who failed to appear in court last June received Wednesday the penalties he sought to avoid when he was sentenced on three charges of first-degree sexual abuse involving a juvenile who was less than 11 years old.

Anthony Paul Scrogham, 43, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Scrogham pleaded guilty March 25 to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, each carrying a possible sentence of one to five years in prison, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe.

The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Scrogham on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse which occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 24, 2019, according to court documents. The incidents involved a female juvenile who was "11 years old or less."

Scrogham was scheduled for sentencing on June 22, but he failed to appear in court and Judge Swope issued a bench warrant for him. The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended him Tuesday. Scrogham was brought before Swope, but the victim's family was out of the area that day. The family wanted the victim to be present during sentencing, and her grandfather wanted to address the court, Wolfe said.

Swope asked Wolfe how important it was for the victim to be present, and Wolfe said it "would allow her to see the court believed her."

Swope scheduled sentencing for Wednesday, and emphasized that Scrogham, who was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail, had to be physically present for the hearing.

"He's not getting sentenced over television," Swope said Tuesday. "He's getting sentenced live. I don't do TV court."

Before Scrogham was sentenced Wednesday, attorney Monica Holliday, who is legal director for ChildLaw Services, asked the court to sentence him to the maximum time allowed by law. She described the victim as "a typical child who loves to watch 'Frozen' and play with toys who had her innocence taken at a very young age."

As the victim gets older, she will "revictimized" by the event, Holliday said. Seeing the sentencing would help the victim put the crime behind her.

"She was not believed in the past, not even by her own mother," Holliday said. "Now let her see that she was believed."

The victim's grandfather also asked Swope to impose the maximum sentence.

"We think he should get all the time you can give him," the grandfather said.

Swope told the grandfather that Scrogham could have received more prison time if the case had gone to trial, but the child would have had to testify. The grandfather said that the family accepted the plea agreement.

Under the plea agreement, the sentences for each of the three offenses cannot be served concurrently, Wolfe said.

Swope sentenced Scrogham to a term of three to 15 years in prison with lifetime sex offender registration and 50 years of extended supervision. Both the sex offender registration with the West Virginia State Police and the 50 years of extended supervision come with terms including no contact with children, maintaining a residence, not living in a residence with children and not being within 1,000 feet of any school, playground or other facility with children in it. He must also provide a DNA sample and submit to polygraph tests at his own expense unless he can show that he cannot pay.

Failing to comply with the terms of sex offender registration and the extended supervision can result in up to 50 years in prison, Swope said.

"As I say, this is a life requirement," Swope told Scrogham after reading pages of regulation to him. "You must do this the rest of your life."

Mercer County Prosecutor Brian Cochran spoke about the case after the sentencing Wednesday.

"Anthony Scrogham is being sent to the West Virginia penitentiary, just as he deserves to be," Cochran said. "The entire Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is proud of, and thankful for, both our law enforcement officers and the members of Child Protect for their hard work, cooperation and dedication to this case and so many other cases of this nature."

"There is way too much of this going on, and can sometimes be overwhelming; but we are all committed to doing our very best to get the very best justice for our child victims here in Mercer County," Cochran stated. "We will all continue to work every day to protect our kids and brought those who harm a child in Mercer County to justice. This child victim is a remarkable young girl, who we all have no doubt will go on to do great things in her life."

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com